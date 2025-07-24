7 Great Time-Travel Shows Nobody Talks About

One of the most interesting elements to have in a story is time travel, since it opens the door to all kinds of approaches. But the truth is that very few productions have actually become hits or even caught the attention of the general public. On TV, several shows ended up flying under the radar, even though they delivered super creative, well-written stories with ideas that go way beyond the usual “hero saving the future” cliché. Still, even if they didn’t become big like Dark, Doctor Who, or Loki, these are shows worth revisiting if you’re after something cool, thought-provoking, or just a bit more bold and unique.

If you’ve already watched the big-name time-travel shows, here are seven underrated gems that prove some of the most original stories in the genre are the ones nobody’s talking about.

1) 11.22.63

image courtesy of hulu

Can you imagine a production based on a Stephen King novel that didn’t become popular, or even talked about? 11.22.63 is exactly that. The series went virtually unnoticed by a lot of people, which is odd considering it delivers a time-travel story with real stakes and a surprisingly straightforward question: if you had the chance to stop JFK’s assassination, would you take it? The plot follows Jake (James Franco), a teacher who discovers a portal to 1960 and takes on that mission. But of course, nothing’s that simple, since changing the past changes everything, and here, that includes the course of history itself.

11.22.63 is especially worth watching because it focuses less on the mechanics of time travel and more on the human weight of that decision. Jake starts with a clear goal, but gets tangled in the relationships he built in the past. That dynamic creates a strong mix of suspense and emotional drama. It’s not a show that reinvents sci-fi, but it delivers a tight, engaging story with an ending that really makes you think twice about whether changing the past is ever a good idea.

2) 12 Monkeys

image courtesy of syfy

Time-travel shows, in general, aren’t usually that well-known, mostly because it gets hard not to compare them and start judging which one feels more original. 12 Monkeys is one that started off with a lot of skepticism, mainly because it was based on a cult ’90s movie, but it actually managed to carve out its own identity over the course of its run. The premise is familiar: a man from the future travels back in time to stop a plague that’s about to wipe out humanity. But the SYFY series quickly grows into something way more ambitious, packed with time jumps, alternate timelines, and paradoxes that demand your full attention.

What’s most surprising, though, is that even with all those twists and tangled events, the series still manages to wrap up its arcs in a satisfying way. The characters evolve alongside the story, and the mythology becomes more grounded with every season. 12 Monkeys definitely isn’t a casual watch, as it asks a lot from the audience, but it’s also the kind of show that rewards your investment. It’s honestly surprising how a sci-fi production with this level of narrative control and payoff still flies so under the radar.

3) Outlander

image courtesy of starz

Of all the shows on this list, Outlander is probably the most well-known. However, it’s talked about so little by people outside its core audience that most don’t even realize it involves time travel. The plot follows Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a nurse from the ’40s who’s transported to 18th-century Scotland and has to adapt to a completely different world while facing a new love and a whole lot of political turmoil. The romance might be the hook, but the story expands fast, diving into war, trauma, and responsibility – because what you do in the past still affects the future in big ways.

As the seasons go on, Outlander explores different time periods and settings (from the American Revolution to colonial life), always keeping time travel at the core, but without getting lost in overcomplicated rules. Here, the focus stays on characters and emotional choices, which makes it stand out in a genre that usually leans hard on plot mechanics. It’s honestly surprising how little attention it gets outside its fanbase, especially considering how strong the writing, acting, and production value have been for so many years.

4) Timeless

image courtesy of nbc

When it comes to time-travel series, Timeless might not be one of the most talked-about, mostly because it got cancelled too soon. Still, it did enough to build a loyal fan base. The plot follows a trio who travel through time to stop a terrorist group from changing key historical events, like the Hindenburg disaster or President Lincoln’s assassination. But what’s cool is that the show uses a familiar episodic format (similar to ’90s adventure series) and grounds everything in solid historical fiction, taking time to highlight the social issues of each era they visit.

What really works in Timeless is how well it balances entertainment with thought-provoking moments. Every episode tackles a specific dilemma without slowing things down. The cast’s chemistry helps a lot since the leads work well together, and the script gives them space to grow, even within a procedural setup. It’s not flawless, but it’s sharp, fun, and often smarter than you’d expect from its premise. Honestly, this is a show that deserved more attention than it got – and considering its Rotten Tomatoes score is over 90%, the quality speaks for itself.

5) Undone

image courtesy of amazon prime video

Few series use time travel in such a personal way as Undone, and that’s exactly what makes it stand out. Told through animation, the show blends sci-fi with psychological drama to follow Alma (Rosa Salazar), a woman who starts having time-related experiences after a near-fatal accident, leading her to investigate her father’s death. The use of rotoscoping (drawing over footage of real actors) gives the show a unique visual style, but what really makes it work is how it uses time to explore trauma, mental health, and identity on a deeper level.

Instead of relying on technical jargon or big conspiracies, Undone chooses to dive into emotions and memories as the gateway to understanding time. Season 2 doubles down on that idea, connecting family, cultural, and existential subjects with a kind of narrative flow that’s actually rare these days. It’s definitely not an option for everyone (the pacing is slower and more introspective), but if you’re looking for a mature, thoughtful take on time travel, this is one of the most impressive and most overlooked shows of the past decade.

6) Russian Doll

image courtesy of netflix

Russian Doll is one of those shows that made somewhat of a noise when it premiered, but then quietly faded into the background. You’ve probably seen the cover while scrolling through Netflix, know it exists, but never hit play – and that’s exactly why no one talks about it anymore. It starts with a familiar setup: Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) keeps dying and reliving the same night. But what begins as a quirky loop quickly evolves into something deeper and more existential. When Alan (Charlie Barnett), another character stuck in the same cycle, is introduced, the show shifts into a smart, layered exploration of trauma, guilt, and the struggle to change.

However, what’s most surprising is how Russian Doll expands later on, turning the loop concept into a full-on time-travel narrative. Nadia ends up inhabiting the lives of her mother in the ’80s and her grandmother in the ’40s, and that’s when the series reveals what it’s really about: emotional inheritance, generational cycles, and the weight of unresolved pain. It’s not just about loops or time travel, but about feeling stuck in family patterns. The show is super creative, well written, and way more relevant than most people give it credit for.

7) Travelers

image courtesy of netflix

Do you know a smart series? Travelers. It’s a shame it doesn’t get talked about much, even though it’s another one that’s built a solid fan base over its seasons. The plot is about a dystopian future where the consciousness of people from the 22nd century is sent back into the bodies of people from the 21st century to stop civilization from collapsing. But even though the premise might sound like it needs a lot of scientific explanations, the truth is the show focuses on the missions these agents have to pull off and, more importantly, the human and moral fallout from swapping lives like this.

Travelers stands out because of how it handles the emotional weight of living inside someone else’s body, having to keep your real identity a secret, and dealing with relationships that aren’t supposed to happen – all while trying to fix the timeline. This definitely isn’t about big explosions or flashy effects, but instead it’s a more grounded and well-built story that digs into ethical questions and, above all, the personal cost of doing what’s right for the greater good. If you like sci-fi that always keeps its focus on the characters, this is one of the most underrated shows you can find.