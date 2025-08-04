Outlander: Blood of My Blood Star Reveal Advice From Original Series’ Cast

As Outlander prepares to end its long run with its upcoming eighth season, STARZ is preparing to release the prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, focusing on the parents of Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser. The cast was on hand at San Diego Comic-Con in July to promote the series and took some time to sit down with ComicBook to discuss what fans can expect from the show. One question we asked was whether or not the cast of Outlander reached out to them, and if so, what they had to say. Seamus McLean Ross, who plays Colum MacKenzie, joked he received one vital piece of advice: “Don’t muck it up.” Harriet Slater, who plays Ellen MacKenzie, suggested that wasn’t all that the cast said, adding that Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire in the original series, told her to “Enjoy it.” She explained that Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie, echoed Balfe’s statement.

The cast also discuss their characters and the lore they have within the world of Outlander, and what it’s like to bring these characters to life on the small screen, saying they simply want to live up to what the fans hope/expect to see.You can watch the cast’s full response to the question in our exclusive interview from San Diego Comic-Con below.

Outlander: Blood of Blood Will Extend the Outlander Saga

Outlander: Blood of My Blood stars Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Jamie Roy, and Harriet Slater. Joining them in the cast are Sam Retford, Rory Alexander, Tony Curran, Seamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNiel, Jhon Lumsden, Sara Vickers, Peter Mullan, Sally Messham, Terrence Rae, Sadhbh Malin, Ailsa Davidson, Annabelle Dowler, and Harry Eaton. It consists of ten, one-hour long episodes, and is not based on any particular book within the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon, which the original Outlander show is based upon, though Gabaldon is serving as a consulting producer on the series and will also serve as a writer on some of the episodes. Per the official series description from STARZ, “The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th-century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.”

Fans that are unfamiliar with the world of Outlander can currently watch the first seven seasons of the STARZ show on Netflix. Alternatively, you can read the nine novels in Gabaldon’s best-selling series, with a tenth book, titled A Blessing for a Warrior Going Out, still on the way.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, August 8th, with new episodes set to release weekly thereafter. Outlander is expected to air its final season in early 2026, although STARZ has not yet revealed an official release date.