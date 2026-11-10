5 TV Sequel Shows That Surpassed Their Originals, and How They Made Great Franchises Even Better

More often than not, when a television show or a movie gets a sequel, people enjoy it but don’t find it easy to consider it better than the original. On the big screen, there are obvious exceptions like The Dark Knight over Batman Begins, Top Gun: Maverick over Top Gun, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish over Puss in Boots, and several entries in the Fast and the Furious franchise, just ot name a few. That said, it feels like an even rarer feat for a television show follow-up to surpass what came before it.

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Delivering two excellent shows is an incredibly difficult thing to pull off, yet it’s even harder for the second series to be an improvement over the original. These are the sequel shows that expand the universe and lore, can have a totally different tone and explore other elements of the franchise, and shine a brighter light on characters who were only supporting players in the past. It’s a risky thing to attempt a sequel show, as many of them have failed, like Joey and Saved by the Bell: The College Years, but when one lives up to the original or is even better, it’s a beautiful thing.

5) The Flash

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When Arrow premiered on The CW Network, nobody expected this show about a B-tier DC Comics superhero to set the stage for a massive shared universe. The series led to The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and more. The first couple of seasons of Arrow are great, though the quality was inconsistent in later seasons. During Arrow Season 2, the show introduced Barry Allen and saw him get superpowers that turned him into The Flash, which sparked his own series.

The Flash took what made Arrow work and improved upon it. The series had significantly better special effects and the lighter tone was a welcome change. While Arrow often dealt with heavy drama, especially during flashbacks, The Flash was consistently fun. Grant Gustin gave a great performance as the lead actor, and the supporting cast, including the villains, often stood out. While The Flash gets a slight overall edge, most fans do agree that Arrow had a stronger final season. Without the success of The Flash, the Arrowverse likely never would’ve branched out.

4) Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. is another series that can be difficult to pinpoint as officially being better than its predecessor because both shows are known for their high quality. Sons of Anarchy followed a motorcycle club and utilized things like Shakespearean themes and plot arcs to tell a layered, long-form story about a complicated family dynamic. It was a hit show, though the final season left a lot to be desired. Mayans M.C. picked up over two years after the original show and focused on a different club from near the border between Mexico and the United States.

Mayans M.C. offered up a darker tone that also felt more cinematic than Sons of Anarchy. It also did a great job of weaving in real-world politics that allowed the show to dive deeper beyond the core family dynamics of the original. Despite expanding beyond the more localized area that Sons of Anarchy initially explored, Mayans M.C. still felt rather grounded, which is an impressive feat to pull off. Mayans M.C. allows the franchise to feel much bigger.

3) The Originals

The Vampire Diaries came around at a time when vampires were hot thanks to everything from Twilight to True Blood. The main story surrounded the love triangle and, as great as the action and plot twists were, the young adult romance took center stage. The Originals took the most powerful vampire family introduced in the show, moved them to New Orleans, and picked up on what the future held for the Mikaelson clan, doing so while feeling significantly more mature in its themes.

The Originals benefitted from Klaus being a fascinating protagonist as he constantly toed the line between becoming a better person and doing heinous things. Elijah, Rebekah, Freya, Marcel, and Hayley all receive strong character development over time as well. The lore and mythology stand out, while the New Orleans setting might as well be its own character. From well-handled plot twists to nuanced romances to inventive time jumps, almost everything about The Originals worked and it ended at the perfect time after five seasons. It led to Legacies, which further grew a fantastic TV franchise.

2) Better Call Saul

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There are plenty of people out there who hold up Breaking Bad as one of the greatest TV shows ever made, and with good reason, so the idea of a spin-off series being better than it sounds preposterous. However, Better Call Saul manages to be, at the very least, just as good as Breaking Bad. Both shows follow a protagonist as he evolves from a relatively good guy with positive intentions into someone willing to break the law to get what he wants, yet they still feel quite different from one another.

Better Call Saul is both a prequel and sequel, mainly following Jimmy McGill’s transition into Saul Goodman while also showing us what happened to Saul after the events of Breaking Bad. Bob Odenkirk is masterful as the main character, while Rhea Seehorn is just as good as Kim Wexler. The show manages to be a captivating legal drama while also finding creative ways to give us a different look at Breaking Bad characters like Mike, Gus, and Tuco. Vince Gilligan did something incredible with these two shows.

1) Star Trek: The Next Generation

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As is the case with most of the shows listed, your feelings on which one is better depends on what you’re looking for. If you want campy space adventures and fast-paced storytelling, Star Trek: The Original Series is a fantastic option, but most people agree that Star Trek: The Next Generation is better, while going a totally different route. The show had a more intellectual and philosophical tone that kind of defined the franchise going forward.

Star Trek: The Next Generation had stronger production values and featured a deeper ensemble cast. While everyone loves the main characters from the original series like Captain Kirk and Spock, the sequel show gave us Jean-Luc Picard, Data, Riker, Crusher, and more, who all got plenty of attention and long character arcs. Star Trek: The Next Generation also had deeper lore and more serialized storytelling, where even the filler episodes felt like you couldn’t miss them. The show modernized Star Trek.

Are there other sequel shows you think were better than the original? Let us know in the comments!