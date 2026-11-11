5 X-Files Episodes to Watch in Preparation of Ryan Coogler’s X-Files Reboot That Even He Will Struggle to Beat

There is a new X-Files series coming from Ryan Coogler on Hulu, and this is exciting news for both franchise fans and people who love Coogler’s work in general. The new series will star Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel as two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents. They then form an unlikely bond after being assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to unexplained phenomena. While it sounds like the original series, it is reported that they are not Mulder and Scully, but two new characters. Jennifer Yale (See) is the showrunner, and original creator Chris Carter is an executive producer alongside Coogler, which should make X-Files fans happy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While you wait for the new X-Files show to premiere, there is a great opportunity to go back and watch the old series. However, with so many seasons, and not all the episodes being equal, it might be a good idea to know which episodes are the best of the best. The good news is that there are some incredible X-Files episodes from the original series that stand alongside the best sci-fi TV episodes ever made, and ones that even Coogler might have a hard time beating.

Play video

5) Memento Mori

Image Courtesy of Fox

“Memento Mori” is a Season 4 episode that is named after a Latin phrase that is a reminder of humanity’s mortality. Originally released in 1997, it was written by Chris Carter, Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad), John Shiban, and Frank Spotnitz, and was directed by Rob Bowman (who also directed the first X-Files movie). In this episode, Scully learns she has a cancerous tumor between her sinus and cerebrum. This leads to an assignment involving MUFON abductees in Allentown, Pennsylvania, nearly all of whom have died of cancer.

Mulder discovers the abductees were childless and had been treated at a fertility clinic, then breaks into a high-security research facility with the Lone Gunmen’s help. He finds Scully’s harvested eggs at the facility. This remains one of the best mythology episodes in the entire series, and it was a huge success. Gillian Anderson won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for this episode and the season, and the four writers were nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

4) Triangle

Image Courtesy of Fox

“Triangle” is a Season 6 episode written and directed by Chris Carter. This uses the myths of the Bermuda Triangle to tell its story. Adrift after wrecking his boat, Mulder is picked up by the British liner SS Queen Anne, which vanished in the Bermuda Triangle in 1939. He then finds himself in a time travel story, taken back to 1939, where Nazi SS troops led by a Smoking Man lookalike board the ship, hunting for Thor’s Hammer, a scientist who will build a weapon.

In 1998, Scully pressures Skinner, Kersh and Spender for Mulder’s location and boards the Queen Anne with the Lone Gunmen, only to find it an empty ghost ship. The episode is a standalone Monster-of-the-Week story, and what makes it stand out is how it was filmed. It is shot as if it were made with four uninterrupted 11-minute takes, similar to Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope. Gillian Anderson has called it one of her favorite episodes, and it was nominated for the 1999 Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series.

3) The Post-Modern Prometheus

Image Courtesy of Fox

“The Post-Modern Prometheus” is a Season 5 episode, written and directed by Chris Carter. This entire episode is a love letter to classic Universal horror movies, with the episode titled after the mythological character that Mary Shelley compared Victor Frankenstein to in her original novel’s title. Shaineh Berkowitz writes to Mulder, claiming an unseen presence impregnated her while she was unconscious. In Albion, Indiana, the agents learn the attacker resembles The Great Mutato, a comic book creature invented by her son Izzy.

The episode is a Frankenstein riff, shot in black and white as a homage to James Whale’s 1931 Frankenstein, with several lines taken directly from that film. This episode earned seven 1998 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing for Carter, winning for Outstanding Art Direction. This remains one of the all-time best X-Files episodes of the entire series run, and it is a gimmick idea that works and surpasses all expectations.

2) Squeeze / Tooms

Image Courtesy of Fox

These are two episodes, but they are connected as they feature the same villain. Both are from Season 1, with “Squeeze” as the third episode of the series and “Tooms” as the 21st episode. Both were written by Glen Morgan and James Wong, with Harry Longstreet directing “Squeeze” and David Nutter directing “Tooms.” In the first episode, Mulder links liver-stealing murders in Baltimore to sprees in 1933 and 1963. He then catches Eugene Victor Tooms in an air vent and learns from a retired detective that he has not aged in 60 years. Tooms eventually squeezes through a tiny vent into Scully’s apartment and is stopped by Mulder.

The sequel sees a psychologist winning Tooms’s release from a sanatorium. Tooms then frames Mulder for assault, and he kills the psychologist to eat the final liver he needs for a 30-year hibernation before Mulder crushes him beneath a mall escalator after the monster flees its nest. “Squeeze” was the first Monster-of-the-Week episode, and Tooms remains the best monster the show ever introduced.

1) Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose

Image Courtesy of Fox

Easily, the best X-Files episode in the entire original series was “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose,” a Season 3 episode that was written by Darin Morgan and directed by David Nutter. In Saint Paul, Minnesota, a killer is murdering psychics and fortune tellers, and Mulder and Scully turn to insurance salesman Clyde Bruckman (Peter Boyle), who can foresee how people will die. In the end, Bruckman dies by suicide, and Scully sits on his bed holding his hand, exactly as he had predicted.

Darin Morgan won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series, and Peter Boyle won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. The story is touching, with Bruckman becoming obsessed with the deaths of Buddy Holly and the Big Bopper, and his clairvoyance grew after that when he wanted to figure out the chain of events that led to tragedies. This gift ends up being a curse for the man.

What is your favorite episode of the original X-Files series? Let us know what you liked best in the comments below.