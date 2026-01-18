7 More Canceled Superhero TV Shows That Deserve A Reboot

Superhero stories are as popular as ever, with Marvel and DC franchises often dominating audiences’ attention, and other unrelated stories also proving to be successful in their own right. Our collective appreciation for superhero media is a reflection of how entertaining its stories can be. Often classic tales of good against evil, or occasionally complex examinations of morality, superhero stories have found success on almost every medium imaginable. This includes the small screen, with many great superhero TV shows helping to shape the fabric of the genre for modern audiences. Unfortunately, not all superhero shows fare as well as the genre’s most high-profile successes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the years, many superhero series have been axed. We’ve previously looked at cancelled superhero TV shows that deserve a reboot, but it turns out that a single list is nowhere near enough to cover them all. In fact, the genre is packed with great shows that got cancelled, and many of them seem perfect choices to be rebooted, as their stories never quite managed to reach their full potential.

7) No Ordinary Family (2010-2011)

No Ordinary Family certainly didn’t reinvent the superhero genre, but instead it took established tropes and delivered an enjoyable live-action story reminiscent of The Incredibles. Following the Powells, a normal American family who develop superpowers after their plane crashes in the Amazon rainforest, No Ordinary Family is a superhero TV show that deserved a better ending, as it was unceremoniously cancelled after a single season. A modern reboot could shore up the show’s issues, delivering a light-hearted family drama set within a superhero world.

6) Birds of Prey (2002-2003)

Although Birds of Prey might not have been a comic book TV masterpiece, it certainly deserved more time than it was given. The show focused on a central trio of Huntress, Oracle, and Black Canary, with its all-female leading cast then relatively groundbreaking for the superhero genre. Birds of Prey was also set to include Harley Quinn as a major character long before her modern surge in popularity, which highlights how a reboot could work. As Birds of Prey was an idea ahead of its time, rebooting it with a new cast and greater studio backing would almost certainly prove to be a success.

5) Young Justice (2010-2022)

Animated superhero series rarely get the same attention as their live-action counterparts, but Young Justice stands out as an awesome superhero TV show that perfectly executed its premise. Following the young heroes of the DC Universe, the show originally ran for just two seasons before its cancellation, with fan support eventually prompting a two-season revival. Considering the continued popularity of the show, a reboot — perhaps one set in the new DCU — would have huge potential.

4) The Tomorrow People (2013-2014)

Based on the forgotten 1970s sci-fi show of the same name, The Tomorrow People ran for just one season before its cancellation. Though it only earned mixed reviews, its story, which followed a group of young people who develop psionic powers as a result of human evolution, had genuine potential. The concept itself is broad enough to be worked into a promising show, and with appropriate vision and a strong cast, The Tomorrow People could be a brilliant prospect for a further reboot.

3) Swamp Thing (2019)

Though it only lasted 10 episodes before its cancellation, Swamp Thing proved how well the character can work in live-action. The titular DC character featured in the show, which leaned heavily into its horror elements, and many feel that it’s a prime example of a superhero TV show cancelled too soon. With a fresh continuity under new leadership, the DCU provides a perfect opportunity to reboot Swamp Thing, provided the new show keeps all of the 2019 series’ best elements intact.

2) The Gifted (2017-2019)

Fox’s The Gifted perhaps didn’t get off to the strongest possible start, but its two-season run certainly seemed to earn it enough grace to continue. Its cancellation felt unfair, as its Marvel-adjacent setting was enough of a draw to bring in an audience without the trappings of following an established continuity. Its story, which followed parents taking their children on the run after they develop mutant abilities, added a more familial aspect to the established ideas of X-Men stories. With the MCU heading into its own Mutant Saga, it’s perhaps time to give The Gifted another chance with a reboot.

1) Teen Titans (2003-2006)

Commonly considered one of the best animated DC shows, Teen Titans continues to enjoy an exceptional reputation two decades after its run ended. The show’s focus on a smaller central team of young heroes with appearances from various other DC characters was well-received, and its blending of dark stories with moments of comedy in a distinct animated style proved a winning formula. It’s a show that many fans would love to see revived or rebooted in some form, as its approach to its DC characters and their story remains one of the best superhero shows in recent memory.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!