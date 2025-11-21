Paramount+ Show Returns As Instant Record-Breaking Hit With Over 9 Million Views In 2 Days

Paramount+ is getting a boon that it probably never expected, as a returning show on the streaming service has not only premiered to huge numbers, but has also sparked a resurgence in views of the previous season. Landman is one of the new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. It’s set in Texas and centers on Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a “landman” for a major petroleum company who gets propelled up the executive chain after a chain of drastic shifts in both the oil business and the company. As Tommy tries to balance the hazards of the oil business (ranging from supply to global prices to drug cartel competitors), he also has to balance his volatile personal life, including a wildcat of an ex-wife (Ali Larter), a daughter to beautiful not to be a problem (Michelle Randolph), and a longtime friend for a boss who also may be hiding some big secrets (Jon Hamm).

Landman didn’t make as big a buzz as a lot of Sheridan’s other shows when it first premiered a year ago. To be fair, at the time, Yellowstone’s final run of episodes was dominating the TV landscape, and that broadcast show’s end stepped all over Landman‘s launch as a Paramount+ streaming exclusive, instead of getting a boost from it. Fast-forward one year, and Yellowstone no longer clogs the lane, with Landman standing in wait as the perfect Texas oil business successor to a lot of what Yellowstone was doing with Montana and the ranching industry. ‘

Yellowstone‘s Successor is Breaking Records for Paramount+

“Landman” / Paramount+

Paramount+ is certainly not being quiet about how well Landman is doing: the streamer put out a big wide press release touting how Season 2 of Sheridan’s new show has delivered a “record-breaking 9.2 million global streaming views in its first two days on Paramount+”, and that “Views increased by +262% from the first season premiere, making it the most watched premiere for any original series for Paramount+.”

Where it really gets interesting, however, is looking at the viewership numbers for Landman Season 1, which saw a “+320% increase in views since the second season debuted on Sunday.” That’s essentially a statistical sign that Landman has only made it onto so many viewers’ radars after Yellowstone was done and out of the way. It doesn’t hurt that Season 2 has also received strong critical acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes across both seasons (even if the audience score has taken a steep nose-dive in Season 2).

In addition to Billy Bob Thornton, the cast of Landman includes Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Sam Elliott. Supporting cast members include Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore. Sheridan, Thornton, and about a dozen others all serve as executive producers on the project.

Landman Season 2 is streaming on Paramount+.




