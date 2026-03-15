Godzilla’s New Monsterverse Rival: Everything We Know So Far

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has unleashed the terrifying Titan X upon the world. Unwittingly awoken by Cate Randa, the Titan officially named Co’cai is easily one of the most terrifying in the Monsterverse. The basic design riffs on Biollante, a genetically-engineered kaiju from a 1989 movie, but Titan X is far more terrifying. An aquatic creature that seems to be inspired by the legendary kraken, it’s even larger than Godzilla, noted for sweeping tentacles that it can use to drag ships into the ocean depths.

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Godzilla’s new Monsterverse rival remains something of a mystery right now. It appears to have some sort of bioelectrical charge, which will likely serve as a powerful attack when it inevitably crosses teeth and claws with Godzilla or Kong. We’re yet to really get a sense of Titan X’s true threat, or even why the creature has been sleeping in the Axis Mundi since sometime after 1957. Still, we’re gradually learning important details about Co’cai, which will no doubt help to handle it.

3. Titan X Has Been Worshiped as a Sea God

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Let’s start with the most basic verifiable fact: Titan X may have been resting in the Axis Mundi for decades, but the creature has actually been active for centuries. In fact, flashbacks have confirmed it was active as recently as 1957, which is pretty staggering. It was worshiped as the “Great God of the Sea” by Chilean natives who lived in one remote island community, who revered Co’cai for the unusually fertile waters it brought with it. The cult of Co’cai appears to have existed for centuries.

2. Titan X Prefers Cooler Waters

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Bill was able to identify Titan X’s migration route across the world – a fact that suggests there’s more to this creature than simply swimming and feeding, because migration tends to be tied to reproduction. The Chilean waters tend to be quite cool, which may be a hint about why Co’cai had headed to the Axis Mundi; it’s possible seawater temperatures have become inhospitable due to climate change. If this is the case, Titan X is likely to navigate the world’s waterways in pursuit of cooler waters – which means it will probably head towards the poles.

1. Titan X’s Symbiotic Relationship Explained

image courtesy of apple tv

Most curiously, though, Titan X appears to have some sort of symbiotic relationship with smaller creatures known as scarabs. These are carnivorous hunters with a taste for blood, and the Chilean natives used the blood of fish to awaken them so they could summon Co’cai. The scarabs generate sonic pulses through the water, akin to sonar waves, which Titan X responds to. They then attach themselves to Titan X’s body.

It’s possible the scarabs are the creatures that really need cooler waters, because – as noted – migration is typically associated with reproduction among aquatic species. If that’s the case, then Titan X literally travels the globe finding the best waters for them to breed. The mystery, though, is what Co’cai gains from this symbiosis, which should really work both ways.

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