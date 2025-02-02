10 Best Shows to Binge on Disney+ Right Now

Disney+ has revolutionized the streaming landscape by transforming from a simple repository of classic animations into an entertainment powerhouse. Housing content from Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and beyond, the platform has become an essential destination for viewers of all ages. The platform’s success stems from its unique position in the entertainment industry. Unlike other streaming services that must build their libraries from scratch, Disney+ leverages decades of beloved intellectual property while investing in new content that appeals to modern audiences. From the gritty street-level action of Marvel’s Netflix imports to the family-friendly charm of original productions, the service offers something for everyone without compromising quality or creative vision.

Among Disney+ extensive catalog are some of the television’s most binge-watchable series. That means TV shows with compelling narrative arcs, strong character development, and storytelling that makes you devour the whole season by just watching “one more” episode. Here are the best shows you can binge right now on Disney+:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Dave Filoni’s animated masterpiece transformed what could have been simple franchise filler into essential Star Wars storytelling. Originally premiering on Cartoon Network before moving to Netflix and finally finding its home on Disney+ for its final season, the series deepens our understanding of the Clone Wars’ impact on the galaxy while developing Anakin Skywalker’s (voiced by Matt Lanter) character in ways that make his eventual fall to the dark side even more tragic. Furthermore, through characters like Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) and Captain Rex (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), the show explores the moral complexity of the conflict from multiple perspectives. Over seven seasons, The Clone Wars evolved from a relatively straightforward war story into a sophisticated examination of loyalty, duty, and the cost of conflict. Particularly noteworthy are arcs like the Umbara campaign, which deconstructs military leadership, and the Siege of Mandalore, which provides crucial context for modern Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Daredevil

Originally premiering on Netflix as part of their groundbreaking partnership with Marvel Television, Daredevil transformed superhero television by bringing a level of maturity and complexity rarely seen in the genre. Charlie Cox’s portrayal of Matt Murdock earned such acclaim that Marvel Studios brought him back for multiple MCU appearances, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. The show’s transition to Disney+ in 2022 introduced new audiences to this landmark series while preserving its mature themes and visceral action. Now, Daredevil is one of the most bingeable options for superhero fans. What sets Daredevil apart is its commitment to character development and consequences. The show takes time to examine how vigilante justice affects not just criminals but also the hero’s loved ones, including Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). Finally, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk stands as one of television’s greatest antagonists, presenting a vision of evil that’s both terrifying and disturbingly human.

X-Men: The Animated Series

When X-Men: The Animated Series debuted on Fox Kids in 1992, it revolutionized superhero animation by treating its source material and audience with unprecedented respect. Rather than watering down complex storylines, the show tackled challenging themes like discrimination, identity, and social justice through the lens of Marvel’s mutant metaphor. The series’ influence can’t be overstated – it introduced a generation to the X-Men and established character interpretations that would influence even the live-action films. In addition, voice performances by actors like Cedric Smith (Professor X), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), and Lenore Zann (Rogue) created definitive versions of these characters that resonate decades later. The show’s enduring impact led to X-Men ’97, a direct continuation maintaining the original’s art style and thematic depth while bringing the story into a new era.

Bluey

Since its 2018 debut, Bluey has redefined children’s television by eschewing typical educational formats in favor of nuanced storytelling that captures authentic family dynamics. Created by Joe Brumm, the series centers on a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who turns everyday moments into imaginative adventures with her four-year-old sister, Bingo. The show distinguishes itself through sophisticated narrative techniques rarely seen in preschool programming, which makes it suitable for the entire family. Plus, through Bandit (David McCormack) and Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), Bluey portrays parents who remain playful and fallible, making mistakes and learning alongside their children. This dedication to emotional authenticity, combined with its distinct Brisbane setting and cultural touchstones, creates programming that transcends its preschool target audience.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Launching on ABC in the wake of The Avengers‘ success, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. evolved from a simple MCU tie-in into an ambitious sci-fi epic that pushed the boundaries of what superhero television could achieve. Led by Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson, resurrected from his cinematic death, the show transformed from a monster-of-the-week format into a complex narrative spanning multiple genres and realities. Over seven seasons, it tackled everything from cosmic threats to time travel while maintaining strong character development and emotional stakes. The series excels at reinventing itself each season while building on established relationships, standing on its own two feet instead of allowing the MCU movies to determine its pacing, making it a great show to binge on its own.

The Simpsons

Evolving from shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show to become television’s longest-running scripted series, The Simpsons currently spans 36 seasons, meaning that the show’s longevity has allowed it to chronicle American culture for over three decades. The series’ greatest strength lies in its creation of Springfield as a fully realized world populated by hundreds of memorable characters. Beyond the Simpson family themselves, supporting players like Comic Book Guy (Hank Azaria) and Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) have become cultural touchstones. Its move to Disney+ made the entire series available to stream, which means you can sink literally hundreds of hours into the most successful adult animated series ever.

Star Wars: Visions

Launched in September 2021, this groundbreaking anthology series reimagines the Star Wars universe through the lens of renowned Japanese animation studios, creating something truly unique in the franchise’s history. Each episode offers not just a different visual style but a fresh perspective on what Star Wars storytelling can be. The show’s success led to an expanded second season in 2023 that incorporated animation studios from around the globe, further diversifying its creative approach. With a third season in production, Visions represents the kind of creative risk-taking that keeps long-running franchises vital and engaging for new generations of fans. Plus, since each episode is unique, it’s easy to binge full seasons guided by curiosity (and the Force!).

The Muppet Show

Running from 1976 to 1981, The Muppet Show revolutionized family entertainment by reimagining variety show elements to a puppet-based format. Jim Henson’s masterpiece not only established the Muppets as household names but also proved that puppetry could appeal to adults as much as children. The series showcases the Muppets at their best, with Kermit the Frog (Jim Henson) trying to maintain order while managing a theater full of colorful personalities. Each episode features celebrity guests interacting with the Muppets in ways that often reveal surprising aspects of both the stars and the puppets, creating a format that influenced variety shows for decades to come. The show’s influence on comedy and puppetry cannot be overstated, and its presence on Disney+ allows new generations to binge this groundbreaking series.

Goosebumps

Released as part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” event in October 2023, this fresh adaptation of R.L. Stine’s beloved horror series takes a bold approach by abandoning the anthology format of the 1990s show in favor of serialized storytelling. The series follows a group of high school students investigating the mysterious death of Harold Biddle while uncovering dark secrets about their parents’ past. This modern take maintains the spirit of Stine’s work while adding contemporary relevance and deeper character development. The series’ critical acclaim earned it a second season, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, which premiered in January 2025. The new season revolves around mysterious disappearances in an abandoned fort, continuing the franchise’s evolution toward more complex storytelling while maintaining its appeal to younger viewers.

Dinosaurs

Airing from 1991 to 1994 on ABC, this innovative sitcom from Jim Henson Productions became a cultural phenomenon by combining cutting-edge puppetry with sharp social commentary. Using groundbreaking animatronics, the series follows the working-class Sinclair family in a world where dinosaurs deal with modern issues while maintaining their prehistoric nature. Earl Sinclair (Stuart Pankin) and his family navigate contemporary challenges, delivering pointed social commentary wrapped in family-friendly humor. The show tackled issues like corporate responsibility, consumerism, and environmental destruction with surprising depth for a family sitcom. Looking back, Dinosaurs was ahead of its time. Fortunately, the series’ availability on Disney+ has sparked a renewed appreciation for its technical innovation and prescient messaging.