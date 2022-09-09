Paper Girls, the long in-development adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series, has officially been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series may well live to see another day though with Deadline bringing word that production company Legendary is seeking a new home for the show's potential next batch of episodes. The trade notes that Legendary will hope to find a new home that can "tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl." Despite premiering at the end of July to strong ratings from critics, it debuted with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was overshadowed in the ratings department.

The series also happened to arrive right as promotion on Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was beginning in earnest and right after The Boys season three had just wrapped up. To outside observers, Prime's investment in Rings was palpable, especially compared to the promotion that Paper Girls received throughout the summer. One probably wouldn't have to look hard to find someone that wasn't even aware the series was released at all.

Paper Girls, a time travel series that has drawn comparison to Stranger Things (despite being released nearly a year earlier), also marked the latest attempt at adapting a series by Eisner winning writer Brian K. Vaughan. Unfortunately it also marks the second in a row that was cancelled after just one season after Y: The Last Man ended at Hulu after its first season.

"This is not our first time, " Vaughan told ComicBook.com at SDCC, noting that fans seemed to have gravitated to Paper Girls more than the other shows. "It's been the best so far. Just seeing how much people love the comic, and comic fans, as I'm sure you well know, are not always happy with adaptations. And there's just been, from the moment I think the first images these guys dropped, everyone was like, 'Wow, they got it exactly right.' You can just tell the tone and the heart of it, so just seeing the way people already embraced it without having seen a minute of it, it's been breathtaking."

Paper Girls stars Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman, Ali Wong as Adult Erin, Nate Corddry as Larry, Adina Porter as the Prioress, and Jason Mantzoukas as Grandfather.