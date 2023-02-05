1923: The Dutton Family Suffers Another Loss in "Ghost of Zebrina"

After a month-long break, Yellowstone prequel series 1923 returned this week with a larger than normal episode, "Ghost of Zebrina". The episode picked up the story of what was next for this generation of the Dutton family as they continue to deal with the deadly shootout previously this season and Spencer Dutton makes his way home as well as Teonna's journey having escaped the school after murdering Sister Mary. The episode brought more tragedy to the Dutton family — but also offered up a bit of hope for the future as well.

Warning: major spoilers for this week's episode of 1923, "Ghost of Zebrina", beyond this point.

Previously in the season, the Dutton family was ambushed by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and the resulting gunfight left Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) gravely injured as well as Jack's fiancée Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), but sadly killed John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale). The loss of her husband proves to be too much for John's wife, Emma (Marley Shelton). The last we see of Emma in the episode she snaps at Cara (Helen Mirren) before taking her own life.

However, while Emma Dutton dies in the episode, it's not necessarily all tragedy back in Montana. While Jack (Darren Mann) and Elizabeth have had a strained relationship since she was shot in the shootout, the death of his mother prompts Jack to have an emotional breakdown and, in the process, he and Elizabeth make up. Later, Elizabeth tells Cara she wants to push up the wedding date so she will be able to fit into her dress. Elizabeth, despite having been shot in the abdomen, is pregnant.

While Elizabeth being pregnant is a joyous development for the Duttons — and could potentially confirm the theory that Jack Dutton is John Dutton III's grandfather — there are some other developments in the family that are going to be challenging as the rest of the season plays out. In Africa, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Julia Schlapfer) head out for the long ocean journey home only for the captain of their own vessel to die and the boat stuck on course to crash into a ghost ship. The last shot of the episode is of their boat upturned and Spencer and Alex nowhere in sight. As for the Montana Duttons, Don Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) continues his efforts to plot against the family as he seeks to take the entire valley.

And as for Teonna, her crimes at the school have been discovered — including the murder of another nun. Still trying to make her way home, Teonna encounters another Native American who is herding sheep. He offers to help her get back home to her father.

What did you think of this week's episode of 1923? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!