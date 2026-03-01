2 Movies in 64-Year-Old Franchise Hit Netflix’s Top 10, and It Eases the Wait for Their Biggest Returning Show

Netflix is home to a bevy of popular franchises, including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, and more. It’s not just Netflix originals though, as franchise shows like Stargate SG-1 and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are also featured in Netflix’s current lineup. Now two movies in a beloved 64-year-old franchise have soared into the Netflix Top 10, and they are making the wait for the streamer’s biggest returning show a bit easier to deal with.

Netflix’s Top 10 Movies for the week features two key surprises, as both The Addams Family and The Addams Family 2 have entered the chart. That would be impressive enough, but that feat becomes that much more impressive when you see that The Addams Family is at number four with 5,300,000 views, and The Addams Family 2 is at number five with 5,200,000 views. Netflix’s Wednesday series is now filming its third season, so while we have to wait a while longer for it to debut, you can at least jump into the franchise’s delightful animated adventures.

The Addams Family Animated Movies Carved Out Their Own Lane

The original Addams Family series will always hold a special place in fans’ hearts, and the previous two live-action movies would relaunch the franchise back into the mainstream. Things were quiet for a bit until the release of The Addams Family film in 2019, which went with an animated approach and embraced the family’s oddball and eccentric nature.

The film really honed in on the dynamics within the core family while also bringing in a number of the extended family for bigger roles, including the Snoop Dogg-voiced Cousin Itt. The film was made on a relatively small budget of $24 million, and it brought in over $200 million worldwide. The budget for the sequel was around the same, and while it only brought in $119 million, it was still a solid return on investment.

The sequel was released in 2021, and the very next year, Netflix would debut its juggernaut known as Wednesday. The series became an instant hit, and just like before, The Addams Family was right back in the spotlight. Wednesday pulls from the classic series and all of the previous movies, including the animated films. You can especially see this in certain family dynamics, and Gomez feels especially inspired by the animated films. That said, there is no lion in Wednesday nor Cousin Itt, so hopefully we’ll see them in Wednesday season 3.

Speaking of season 3, the best part about the recent announcement regarding filming is that the series will avoid an issue from season 2, though that issue also extends to many other streaming series, including Netflix’s Stranger Things. Season 1 of Wednesday debuted in 2022, but season 2 wouldn’t hit until mid-2025. Season 3 is now already filming, which means we could be looking at late 2026 or early 2027 for a release, so the delay between seasons won’t be nearly as long, and that will only help the show keep up its momentum.

The Addams Family films and Wednesday are streaming on Netflix.

