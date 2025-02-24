3 Shows to Watch After Zero Day

Robert De Niro‘s latest venture into television has audiences craving more high-stakes political intrigue. Netflix’s Zero Day follows former President George Mullen investigating a devastating cyberattack that threatens national security, combining elements of technological warfare with complex political conspiracies. The six-episode series has captivated viewers with its taut storytelling, stellar performances, and eerily relevant themes about our vulnerability in an increasingly digital world. The show’s exploration of cybersecurity threats, government corruption, and the personal toll of public service has resonated with audiences, particularly as real-world headlines continue to highlight similar concerns about digital warfare and political instability. De Niro’s commanding presence as the former president adds gravitas to a narrative that feels uncomfortably possible in today’s political climate.

For those who’ve already binged through the series and are searching for their next political thriller fix, several shows offer similarly compelling narratives that blend government intrigue, technological threats, and personal drama. These selections share Zero Day’s sophisticated approach to modern political storytelling while offering their own unique perspectives on power, corruption, and national security.

Homeland

Homeland stands as a masterclass in political thriller television, following CIA officer Carrie Mathison’s complex journey through international terrorism and espionage. The show’s nuanced portrayal of contemporary political threats and psychological warfare mirrors Zero Day’s exploration of internal government conflicts. Claire Danes‘ portrayal of Mathison, who battles both external threats and her own psychological challenges, brings a similar depth to the genre that De Niro achieves in his role. The series excels at depicting the personal cost of defending national security, showing how the psychological toll of constant vigilance affects those tasked with protecting the nation’s interests.

Homeland is available to stream on Hulu.

Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot delves deep into the world of cybersecurity and digital warfare, making it a natural follow-up for viewers intrigued by Zero Day’s exploration of technological threats. The series follows Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer and vigilante hacker, as he becomes entangled in a revolutionary plot that challenges corporate power. The show’s blend of technical authenticity and psychological complexity offers a more ground-level view of the cyber threats that Zero Day explores at the governmental level. Rami Malek‘s Emmy-winning performance brings to life the internal struggles of someone fighting against systemic corruption while battling their own demons, similar to the personal conflicts faced by De Niro’s character.

Mr. Robot is available on Prime Video.

The Night Agent

The Night Agent provides perhaps the closest parallel to Zero Day’s narrative structure, following FBI agent Peter Sutherland as he uncovers a deadly conspiracy within the highest levels of government. The show combines political intrigue with personal stakes as Sutherland works to protect a tech CEO while investigating internal corruption. Like Zero Day, it explores the intersection of technology, politics, and personal loyalty in modern governance. The series particularly shines in its depiction of how digital threats can have devastating real-world consequences, a theme that resonates strongly with Zero Day’s central premise.

The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix.

