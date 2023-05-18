Robert De Niro Netflix Series Zero Day Adds For All Mankind Star

Zero Day, the upcoming Netflix series led by Robert De Niro, has found its next cast member. On Thursday, reports revealed that For All Mankind star Edi Gathegi has been cast in the series in "a prominent role." Gathegi will play Carl, an intense bureaucrat and loyalist of De Niro's former U.S President George Mullen. Gathegi, whose work also includes X-Men: First Class, Briarpatch and The Blacklist franchise, will join a cast that also includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton.

Zero Day will mark the first major television role for De Niro, and is developed by Narcos showrunner Eric Newman and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim. Lesli Linka Glatter will executive produce and direct all six episodes.

What is Zero Day about?

According to Netflix, Zero Day asks the question on everyone's mind – how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

"I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams," Newman said in a statement. "And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series."

"To see this ripped-from-reality thriller come to life, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, is more than we could have hoped," he said.

"Zero Day is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat," Vice President of Scripted Series for U.S. and Canada Peter Friedlander said in a statement. "What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter and Michael S. Schmidt."

