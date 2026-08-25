30 Rock Reunion Show Officially Confirmed, But There Are Two Major Catches

30 Rock was one of the groundbreaking sitcoms that hit the airwaves in the 2000s, right alongside The Office, Parks and Rec, and others. What set 30 Rock apart was that it took viewers behind the scenes of weekly comedy variety shows like Saturday Night Live for a zany look at the workplace hijinks of show business. Led by SNL alum Tina Fey, the show rekindled the careers of established stars like Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Alec Baldwin, while introducing a whole new generation of comedic actors.

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While it struggled in the ratings throughout its run, 30 Rock achieved a cult-hit status that later exploded into full-on popularity with home video, streaming, and the critical sustainability of having the show cut up into clips and memes that keep it alive on social media (ex: the Steve Buscemi “Fellow Kids” meme). So now, 20 years later, 30 Rock is rightly being celebrated for its unique comedic genius. As the show’s anniversary arrives, it’s been announced that the cast will be reuniting for a special event – only, it’s not quite the event that most fans were hoping for.

30 Rock 20th Anniversary Event Details Revealed (& They’re Kind of Disappointing)

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Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more of the 30 Rock cast have been officially confirmed to appear together at a 20th Anniversary Celebration event. However, the event is taking place for one night only (October 11th) at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. It’s explicitly stated that the reunion will never be aired on TV or streaming, so fans will have to be physically in the building if they want to see it.

Proceeds from the 30 Rock 20th Anniversary Celebration will be donated to The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem. Presale tickets for the event go on sale this Wednesday, August 26th, while general ticket sales begin on Thursday, August 27th. As stated, 30 Rock‘s popularity has exploded in the years since it aired, so tickets for the event are likely going to go fast. If you’re a fan… don’t sleep on this opportunity.

30 Rock Explained: The Story, Cast & Legacy

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For those who don’t know: 30 Rock followed the fictional Saturday Night Live-style sketch show TGS (The Girlie Show), which is run by neurotic writer Liz Lemon (Tina Fey). The show’s pilot sees NBC appoint a new executive to oversee TGS and other shows: Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), an old-school corporate shark and wealthy elitist who couldn’t be more different from Liz. To revitalize TGS, Jack recruits disgraced, controversial comedian Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) to join the show, which only upsets Liz and TGS‘s wacky collection of cast and crew members.

30 Rock followed Liz and Jack’s working relationship (and later friendship), as TGS tried to survive season-to-season in a rapidly changing world of media and entertainment. It lampooned so many aspects of showbiz, corporate business, and NYC, at times taking some surprisingly bold shots at real-life organizations (NBC, GE, Comcast) and figures (politicians, business magnates, celebrities), either through spoofing or just often by having the actual people play skewed versions of themselves.

“How do you do, fellow kids”

30 Rock proved Tina Fey was one of the biggest comedic talents around, made Tracy Morgan a star all over again, and was probably the best role of Alec Baldwin’s later career. The show won numerous Emmys and Golden Globes, with Fey and Baldwin both winning multiple times for their performances during the show’s run. And, same as it ever was, the show is even doing its anniversary in the unique, offbeat manner that made it a hit in the first place.

The 30 Rock 20th Anniversary Celebration will be held in Radio City Music Hall on October 11th. You can stream the show on Peacock.

via Deadline