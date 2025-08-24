7 Great Sci-fi Shows You Must Watch Right Now

The world of science fiction is vast and ever-expanding, meaning that we’re lucky to always have new content worth diving into. When it comes to sci-fi, it often feels like no two series are quite alike, as even slight differences can make for drastic changes down the road. Sci-fi has been groundbreaking from the start, with shows taking bold risks, creating new and compelling tales. Many sci-fi fans grew up on the likes of Star Trek, Stargate, and Battlestar Galactica. Thankfully, new series keep stepping up to keep us entertained, including several ongoing sci-fi shows worth picking up right now.

Sci-fi comes in all shapes and forms, from dramas to horror and even animated productions. There’s something for everyone, and we are living in a world where every streaming platform has something to offer. While going back and binge-watching the classics is always an option, consider adding these newer sci-fi series to your watch list.

7) Murderbot

Image courtesy of Depth of Field Productions

Murderbot is Apple TV+’s newest sci-fi series, based on Martha Wells’ hit novel series, The Murderbot Diaries. The story follows Murderbot, a private security construct (SecUnit) that has successfully hacked its systems to allow for autonomy. There’s just one thing…Murderbot doesn’t know what it wants to do with itself. So it keeps following orders and protecting humans. All while binge-watching its favorite serials, such as the Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon.

Murderbot has rapidly gained a loyal fanbase, thanks in no small part to fans of the novels. The series seamlessly merges action-comedy with sci-fi in ways that are often surprising or novel. Murderbot may be a Rogue SecUnit, but its desperation to binge-watch comforting television is probably the most relatable thing in modern sci-fi portrayals.

Murderbot Season One premiered May 16, 2025. Despite its newness, Apple TV+ has already renewed the series for a second season. Given that there are seven books available, it’s reasonable to hope that this is just the beginning. Murderbot stars Alexander Skarsgård, Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tamara Podemski, and Tattiawna Jones.

Murderbot is available to stream on Apple TV+.

6) Love, Death & Robots

Image courtesy of Netflix.

Love, Death & Robots is an animated sci-fi series with a massive creative team. The series is told in an anthology format, with each episode being its own self-contained plot. Created by Tim Miller, the creatives who join the production are pretty much allowed to tell any sci-fi tale they want, so long as it somehow ties to love, death, or robots. While technically none of the episode’s plots are connected, there are three robots who keep popping up throughout the series, so they’ve become a bit of a favorite, to say the least.

Love, Death & Robots doesn’t just have different writers step in to create compelling tales, as animators, voice actors, and designers likewise rotate out for different stories. Unsurprisingly, Love, Death & Robots has won several accolades from the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Currently, Love, Death & Robots has four seasons available to viewers, totaling 45 episodes. The most recent season dropped in May 2025, so now is the perfect time to get through all current content while we wait for news of what is to come.

Love, Death & Robots is available to stream on Netflix.

5) Fallout

There have been a few series that have successfully taken beloved video game franchises and turned them into amazing shows, and Fallout is one of them. The story takes place years in the future, following a nuclear holocaust that destroyed much of humanity—not to mention society. Enter Lucy MacLean, who lived her entire life underground in the safety of Vault 33. However, after her father went missing, Lucy packed up and went on an epic quest to rescue him. Naturally, she had no idea what the surface had waiting for her, so it has proven to be quite the wake-up call.

It’s safe to say that the Fallout adaptation had big expectations to live up to, and for the most part, this series nailed it. Fans love how it brought their favorite world to life, from the gritty sci-fi Western aesthetic to the sometimes absurd details that come with living above ground. Naturally, Fallout has been nominated for a few Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Fallout is a heavy-hitting dystopian sci-fi series, and it has been getting a lot of ink. So far, there’s only one season of Fallout available, though Season Two is scheduled to release later this year. Fallout stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins.

Fallout is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Image courtesy of CBS Studios

Star Trek is often heralded as one of the best sci-fi franchises of all time, and we’re not here to dispute that fact. While most people think of Star Trek and recall the classic series, there have been many newer additions to the franchise, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Ironically, this series is technically a spin-off from another modern Star Trek series, Star Trek: Discovery. The series follows the iconic Captain Christopher Pike in his early years.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds currently has three seasons available to fans, with Season Four on the way. However, fans should be aware that Season Four is the final season, and it will only be six episodes in total. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Bruce Horak, and Martin Quinn.

Fans who enjoy this modern take on Star Trek have plenty of other content worth diving into, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks (animated). Interestingly, all of these series have either come to a close or will be concluding soon, raising questions about what Paramount+ has planned for the next stage of Star Trek lore.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+.

3) Silo

Silo is another sci-fi adaptation hailing from Apple TV+. The series is based on Hugh Howey’s Silo trilogy (Wool, Shift, and Dust), portraying a dystopian future where the planet has largely become hostile to human life. Thus, humanity took to underground bunkers, also known as silos. Central to the plot is Juliette Nichols, an engineer who finds herself involved in a mystery of the silo. The more she digs, the more she realizes that there is more going on than meets the eye.

Silo has two seasons available for binge-watching, totaling 20 episodes. Late in 2024, Apple TV+ renewed Silo for a third and fourth season. The latter will be the final season. Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, and many others.

Silo is available to stream on Apple TV+.

2) 3 Body Problem

Image courtesy of Netflix

3 Body Problem is a sci-fi series based on Liu Cixin’s book series, Rememberance of Earth’s Past. The first novel in the series is notably called The Three-Body Problem. Yes, it’s a play on Newton’s laws of motion. The story begins with the death of many scientists from around the globe. One group comes together to find the cause of the problem, and in doing so, finds the (not so) secret threat against humanity. The cause, in case it wasn’t obvious, is extraterrestrial in origin, and the decisions that led to this point stem back decades.

Currently, there’s one season available for 3 Body Problem. However, Netflix has already renewed the series for a second and third season. 3 Body Problem stars an ensemble cast, including Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Benedict Wong, and Zine Tseng.

3 Body Problem is available to stream on Netflix.

1) Severance

Severance is a haunting psychological sci-fi thriller that hits a little too close to home at times. The series is set in a corporate dystopia, with companies like Lumon Industries having more power than they let on. For example, Lumon Industries has created a powerful new procedure, “severance,” that allows employees to undergo a quick brain surgery to have their lives split into two: their working selves and their outer selves. The premise is to keep company secrets and the like, while offering better work/life balances, but we all know that’s a flimsy premise at best.

The story follows a group of severed employees, also known as Innies, as they navigate the impossible situation they’ve been thrown into. The series has earned a ton of accolades, including nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and dozens of acting nominations for the cast.

Severance has two seasons available, though Apple TV+ has greenlit the series for a third season. Since the second season just dropped this year, fans should anticipate a slight wait before we get more (though hopefully it won’t be anything like the three-year gap between seasons one and two). Severance stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.