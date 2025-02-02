Here’s Exactly When Invincible Season 3 Premieres

Invincible is finally coming back to screens with Season 3 later this week, and Invincible has revealed the exact time fans will be able to check out Season 3’s big premiere. Invincible Season 2 took Mark Grayson through a period of changes. After finding out his father’s deadly secret at the end of the first season, Invincible Season 2 saw Mark dealing with this fact while also coming face to face with some true threats from the Viltrumite Empire. It was a lot to juggle, and Invincible Season 3 is going to start to show the cracks in Mark as he has to deal with all.

It’s made the wait for Invincible Season 3 all the tougher as following Season 2 coming to an end last year, it was quickly confirmed that Season 3 would be returning in 2025. The wait will soon be over too as Invincible Season 3 will be streaming its first three episodes on Thursday, February 6th at 12:00AM PT on Prime Video according to a new update from Invincible’s official social media page. Check out the announcement below and set your reminders so you can check out the new episodes as soon as they hit.

That’s 12 am PT / Urath Standard Time pic.twitter.com/Kznn4xxNcW — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 29, 2025

When Does Invincible Season 3 Come Out?

Co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible Season 3 will be officially making its debut with Prime Video on Thursday, February 6th with its first three episodes. The release schedule for the new season has been previously confirmed as well, and revealed that there will be no long breaks in between the episodes like seen with Season 2. Invincible Season 3 will be offering new episodes on a weekly basis every Thursday with Prime Video, and Episode 8 will then bring this new season to an end on March 13th. So every new episode has been mapped out.

Invincible Season 3 is also adding big names to the voice cast for the coming episodes with the likes of Aaron Paul, Simu Liu, Jonathan Banks, Kate Mara, Xolo Maridueña, John DiMaggio, Tzi Ma, Doug Bradley, and Christian Convery in various roles. Banks and Bradley’s roles are being kept under wraps by the series as of the time of this publication, but they will be joining a returning cast and crew from the first two seasons of the series. Which means fans are going to be in for a wild ride for sure.

What’s Next for Invincible?

Invincible Season 3 will thankfully be airing through its entire season without a break in between, so hopefully it will be avoiding the divisive reaction fans had to the second season. But there’s also no need to worry about the future of this animated series, however, as Invincible Season 4 has already been announced long before Season 3 premiered. In fact there are even early reports that Invincible is also currently working on a Season 5, but that has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication.

With Invincible Season 2 getting the animated series’ very first Emmy nomination, the future is bright for Invincible overall. As it continues to adapt Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s original comics, Invincible also has quite a lot of material left to adapt that could run for as long as Prime Video wants it to. This isn’t even factoring in other projects that could spawn from this success like future spinoffs, feature films, and maybe even a sequel. But as of right now, there’s no slowing down for Invincible as we head into Season 3’s premiere.