A Classic Disney Animated Series Is Returning to TV After 17 Years (And It’s for a Great Reason)

A classic Disney animated series is coming back to TV screens 17 years after it came to an end, and it’s returning for a great reason. Disney is not only the home to notable animated movies released over the decades, but many animated TV shows as well. There are many that had been such a success that they are considered gems within the animation community, and gems with the fans that managed to catch their original runs live. But now there’s a show that has a whole new chance of striking it big as it gets ready for a major comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It turns out that The Emperor’s New School is going to be making its return to TV screens for reruns as a new listing for its episodes (as spotted by @DisneyBeat101 on X) reveals it’s going to be airing on Disney XD beginning on December 10th at 5:30pm ET/PT. It’s a cool addition to the schedule for the channel as the series last aired new episodes back in 2008 when it ended. So there’s an entire new generation of potential fans who are going to get the chance to check it out in the way the show was originally intended.

Why Is This Show Coming Back?

Courtesy of Disney

The Emperor’s New School is often considered to be a hidden gem of Disney’s late 2000s TV animation line up as it’s not often brought up in many conversations about the best or most memorable shows. But with The Emperor’s New Groove celebrating its own 25th anniversary on December 15th, this series is going to be a welcome comeback. As the title suggests, the animated series acts as sort of a prequel to the original film with much younger versions of Kuzco and the others as they attended school and deal with their wacky lives.

The Emperor’s New School had a solid run of two seasons with 52 episodes, and that made it perfect for syndication. Though the series only lasted for two years overall, the animated series made a big impact with the Disney Channel just like The Emperor’s New Groove had done with the network as well. The film wasn’t a huge release in theaters by any means, but had found plenty of success with its home media and broadcast runs instead. So this spinoff was the perfect way to keep up the hype train.

What Made This Spinoff Different

Courtesy of Disney

The Emperor’s New School didn’t really spark with the critics at the time, and it’s because it had a lot of the same kind of spirit and humor as the original film. The things fans loved about that original were its constant fourth wall breaks, cynical edge and more, and that all carried over into the animated spinoff series too. The continuity also seemed to line up as Kuzco needed to graduate from “Kuzco Academy” in order to be the Emperor that we see him as in the beginning of the original film.

One of the major changes behind the scenes was that David Spade, who had voiced Kuzco in The Emperor’s New Groove, was instead replaced by J.P. Manoux, who sounded a lot like Spade (to the point where many fans didn’t even realize the different until years later). Now that it’s going to air reruns on the Disney XD Channel, it’s going to a be a perfectly nostalgic run through memory lane for those who are able to catch it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – @DisneyBeat101 on X