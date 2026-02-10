A Must-Watch Sequel to a Classic Just Returned With New Episodes on Hulu and Disney+

The Hulu and Disney+ streaming libraries just got a delightful new arrival with the long-awaited return of a can’t-miss show. The streaming services boast plenty of great streaming options ranging from Paradise to Ahsoka and more, with dozens of new shows and movies arriving every month. February just delivered one of the most anticipated series to both platforms after a lengthy wait for fans.

The Artful Dodger is finally back with a new season after a more than two-year wait! The Hulu original series serves as a sequel to the Charles Dickens classic Oliver Twist and evolves Jack Dawkins from a juvenile pickpocket into a complex, skilled 1850s Australian surgeon in a story that feels like a mix of Grey’s Anatomy, Sherlock Holmes, and Downton Abbey. All eight episodes of The Artful Dodger Season 2 premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on February 10th.

The Artful Dodger Is a Brilliant Reimagination of the Charles Dickens Character

In the nearly 200 years since Oliver Twist was published, there have been countless adaptations across TV, film, and the stage of the iconic tale, but The Artful Dodger still makes the story feel fresh. The series, which scored a 92% critic score and 96% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes in its first season, brings a touch of modern sensibility to the Dickensian world through a story that moves from the streets of London to Australia and blends a gritty medical drama with romantic comedy and high-stakes criminal intrigue. The charm, wit, and resilience of the original story and characters are there, but the show perfectly serves as an inventive continuation of the story that offers a little bit of something for everyone.

As The Artful Dodger Season 2 continues the story of Jack, Fagin, and Lady Belle, it seems poised to be just as great, if not better, than the first. Season 2 doesn’t yet have a critic or audience score, but early reviews have indicated it is a strong follow-up that manages to be both emotionally engaging and a lighthearted, fast-paced watch. Collider even said Season 2 “guarantees that viewers will remember it as one of the decade’s best historical series.” The season picks up shortly after the dramatic Season 1 finale as the titular Artful Dodger finds himself in deep trouble and facing the noose while being hunted by a new lawman and lured into a dangerous final heist by Fagin, all while struggling to maintain his forbidden love with Lady Belle.

Will There Be an The Artful Dodger Season 3?

Fans will have to binge-watch The Artful Dodger Season 3 without the guarantee of a Season 3. The show’s future beyond Season 2 hasn’t been determined, and if past events are any indication, it could be a long wait for any news. The Artful Dodger wasn’t renewed for Season 2 until a year after it debuted. The good news is that the series is highly praised by critics and audiences alike, which could be enough to warrant a continuation of the story.

