Abbott Elementary Promotes Fan-Favorite Actor to Series Regular for Season 2

Abbott Elementary, one of the hottest new shows on television, is returning for a second season on ABC this fall. On the heels of earning several nominations for its freshman season, Abbott Elementary is gearing up for its sophomore effort, and the series regular cast is growing a bit this time around. Fans are about to see a lot more of Abbott janitor Mr. Johnson in Season 2.

According to TVLine, actor William Stanford Davis is being promoted to series regular for Abbott Elementary Season 2. Davis appeared in a recurring capacity in all 12 episodes of Season 1 as Mr. Johnson. In Season 2, his role will be even more prominent.

Created by series star Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary has renewed the popularity of the mockumentary style sitcom, made popular by shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. Given the style, and a will-they-won't-they relationship at its center, Abbott Elementary has drawn a lot of comparisons to the Emmy-winning Office series. Star Tyler James Williams doesn't mind the comparison, as it proves they must be doing something right.

"It's impossible for The Office not to be an influence. It's the golden standard of this style," Williams told Variety in a recent interview. "And Randall Einhorn, who [was a cinematographer and director] on The Office is one of our executive producers, and directed [six] episodes of this season. So there's gonna be a lot of things that feel that way. However, for me, unfortunately, I can no longer watch The Office. Because I don't want to bring things in that I'm not even cognizant of. I have to lose The Office in this process, so that we don't end up directly stealing anything here."

"It's like the comparison between [Michael] Jordan and the Bulls and LeBron [James] and – not the Lakers now, because, geez, we're not making playoffs ... but you know what I mean? The fact that this is even the conversation, particularly as a Season 1 show, is incredibly humbling. It's an honor. If that's the bar that we're being compared to, that's where I would like to reside. I like high stakes. So if it comes down to, 'Which one's better? The Office or Abbott?' I'll take that fight every day."

Are you excited for Abbott Elementary Season 2? Let us know in the comments!