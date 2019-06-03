After Wrapping Jungle Cruise, The Rock Celebrates by Getting Back to Work on Ballers Season 5

There’s one question all of us are constantly asking ourselves: Does The Rock ever quit? Dwayne Johnson just wrapped his third movie of 2019, Jungle Cruise, and is already gearing up for his next gig. In a recent Instagram post, the actor revealed that he’s now filming the fifth season of Ballers, his HBO show about a retired NFL player who serves as the financial manager of current players.

“Just wrapped JUNGLE CRUISE, for DISNEY and had to shift major gears and to start filming season 5 of BALLERS for HBO. This series has been a helluva learning curve to produce and star in — but what will always matter most is you guys making us HBO’s #1 highest rated 30min show for years now. THANK YOU for rockin’ with us. I loved every minute of playing this character, ‘Spencer Strasmore’ because we’re exactly one in the same. We look you directly in the eyes when we shake your hand. If we give our word to get something done – it gets done. If you cross us, we rip your jugular out. And there’s no problem that tequila (and maybe a few pills) can’t help fix,” Johnson wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, impressed with Johnson’s non-stop shooting schedule.

“Your work ethic inspires me a lot,” @iamsu replied.

“You deserve all the success!!! You’re a badass!!,” @threesixxes wrote.

“How lucky we are to live in the same era as you. The grind never stops even at the top!!! Such a role model,” @khoa_nguyen added.

The actor posted the photo only one day after announcing the wrap of Jungle Cruise, proving once again that he’s one of the busiest people in Hollywood.

This year, Johnson also has the Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw coming out in August, and the new untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel hitting theaters in December.

The fifth season of Ballers is expected to air on HBO later this year. Jungle Cruise is expected to hit theaters on July 24, 2020.