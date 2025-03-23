Agatha All Along Showrunner Confirms Popular Marvel Fan Theory

The Disney+ series Agatha All Along was a massive hit for the streaming platform and MCU in general. Premiering last September, the series quickly earned praise from Marvel fans and critics alike, in particular thanks to its LGBTQIA+ representation with storylines about Billy Kaplan/Maximoff (Joe Locke) and the relationship between Agatha (Kathryn Hanh) and Rio/Death (Aubrey Plaza). A popular fan theory that has been circling around the show has to do Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch, and what his actual parentage was since the series only alluded to it.The series shows Agatha giving birth, but never gives any indication who Nicholas’ father is, with Agatha simply saying that she made her son “from scratch.”

As a result, Marvel fans have theorized that Rio – who is the living embodiment of death – is Nicholas’ father, given how much the actor who plays Nicholas looks like Aubrey Plaza as well as the way Nicholas and Rio interacted on the series. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer finally gave fans a clear cut answer about the theory, and they’re going to love it.

Nicholas Scratch’s Parentage Revealed

(L-R) Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Death (Aubrey Plaza) in Marvel Television’s AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2024 MARVEL.

At the Agatha All Along cast panel at PaleyFest held on Saturday, March 22, Schaeffer and the cast discussed how fans received the show. Sasheer Zamata, who played Jennifer Kale, said her favorite theory was that “a lot of people think Rio is Nicholas’ mom.”

“When we were developing it, we got a lot of questions. ‘Who’s the dad?’ We were like, ‘Why do you wanna know?’” Schaeffer said. “It was something that was important to the writers, and that was important to me. It was really lovely, that was something the fans said that we could confirm.”

The audience attending the panel erupted in enthusiastic cheers, as Schaeffer had never explicitly confirmed or denied the theory before now. Previously, Schaeffer took a more cloak-and-dagger approach when discussing it, stating that the directors were well aware that they cast a young actor who looked like Aubrey Plaza to play Nicholas. Schaeffer has also previously confirmed that Agatha and Rio were essentially married, which added further fuel to the theory that Nicholas was a product of that relationship.

What Does This Mean for the Future of Agatha?

(L-R): Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in Marvel Television’s AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2024 MARVEL.

The implications of Nicholas being the child of a powerful witch and Death herself is massive for the MCU, opening many paths for further exploration down the line. While Schaeffer and the rest of the cast have denied that there will be a second season of Agatha All Along, there have been rumors that Agatha, Rio, and Billy will all return for another series that focuses on Billy and Agatha’s quest to find Billy’s twin brother, Tommy Maximoff.

While that series may not necessarily be Agatha All Along Season 2, the storylines established in Agatha All Along would clearly play a significant role, as it ended with Agatha and Billy joining forces to do exactly that – find Tommy. Considering the fact that Rio wanted to collect Billy’s soul since Billy cheated death, it would make sense that she would view Tommy’s reincarnation the same way.

For now, fans will have to wait until Marvel either officially confirms a second season of Agatha All Along, another related series, or a film continuation.