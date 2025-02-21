Marvel Producer’s Agatha All Along Season 2 Update Is Good News (and Bad News)

Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum offers an update on Agatha All Along Season 2, and his comments will be both good news and bad news to fans. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum discussed the future of Marvel’s TV shows and whether or not certain series could be picked up for a second season. He stated that the studio would be interested in making a second season of Agatha All Along, but nothing is imminent at this time. Winderbaum stressed that Marvel would only move forward with it if there was a great story in place worth telling.

“I think it’s ‘linear series potential,’” Winderbaum said when clarifying if Agatha All Along is a limited or linear series. “A show like Agatha, to me, is concept based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it.”

A spinoff of WandaVision, Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+ last fall, running for nine episodes. The show received positive reviews from critics, who praised the performances of star Kathryn Hahn and the supporting cast. There was speculation Agatha All Along could be renewed for a second season when Disney submitted it in the comedy categories at awards shows, as opposed to the limited or miniseries categories. This suggested there were plans in place to bring the show back at some point.

In January, Agatha All Along star Patti LuPone (who plays Lilia) cast doubt on a Season 2 when she said that series creator Jac Schaeffer told her that she “[doesn’t] do second seasons,” implying it was her intention for Agatha All Along to be a one-off. Meanwhile, Hahn has revealed she hasn’t been contacted by Marvel about a possible return yet, though she would love to reprise Agatha in a second season.

Agatha All Along wasn’t just a critical hit, it also scored an impressive number of viewers during its run. Given that success, it makes sense Marvel would be interested in bringing the show back. Additionally, the final episode ended on something of a cliffhanger, with Agatha and Billy embarking on a quest to find Billy’s brother Tommy. That dangling thread deserves some kind of continuation to give the audience and characters proper closure. It’s encouraging to hear Marvel wants Agatha All Along Season 2 to happen, giving fans hope Agatha and Billy’s journey won’t become another MCU storyline infamously left unresolved.

It’s also great that Marvel isn’t going to rush anything, an approach that’ll help ensure a second season is of high quality. The biggest question is when could Agatha All Along conceivably return. Disney is aiming to scale back on the quantity of Marvel productions in an effort to get the MCU back on track, and there’s already a full slate of movies and TV shows on the way. As Marvel builds towards the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, it might be tricky to squeeze Agatha All Along Season 2 in there somewhere, meaning viewers may have to wait at least a couple more years for the show to return. That would be disappointing, but at least fans can take solace in knowing a second season is seemingly on the table.