Agatha Star Joe Locke Says Marvel Kept Secrets During Filming

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke says that Marvel kept his character a secret, even while they were filming. Empire Magazine has the latest feature on the Disney+ series. Locke talked to them about the mysterious teen he’s playing in Agatha All Along and how he fits in with Kathryn Hahn’s villainous protagonist. Marvel Studios is absolutely dead-set on not revealing the kid’s identity before this series debuts in September. It’s really created a funny situation for Locke and the entire cast. (They might know more than they’re letting on.) So, we all wait for the day the Heartstopper star can talk about his grand entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without fear of spoiling something.

“He’s a familiar; he’s like the assistant to the coven,” Locke told the outlet “Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness’ wing and form a coven and go down the Witches’ Road is his dream. He’s fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun — because I was [too]!” Showrunner Jac Schaefer also talked about how key this “teen” is to the entire proceedings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joe Locke in Agatha All Along

“Then, this mysterious goth teen [played by Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke] shows up in her life,” Schaeffer revealed. “It’s his idea to travel the Witches’ Road to get her power back. But in order to go on the Road, you’ve got to get a coven together. So how does a witch that no-one’s going to trust get a band of sisters together?”

Agatha All Along Promises Some Fun And Scares

Agatha All Along serves up a new look at Joe Locke’s character

Halloween season on Disney+ always ends up being pretty fun, and this year that means Agatha All Along. In the lead-up to Deadpooll & Wolverine‘s big day in the sun, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum talked to The Official Marvel Podcast about Kathryn Hahn’s long-awaited return to the MCU. Winderbaum teased some scary and dramatic elements to Agatha All Along. Fans who love that horror-tinged part of these movies and series all started paying attention right then. It feels like the trailer that dropped a few weeks ago only confirms all of this.

“Agatha is, it’s really fun, but it’s really scary and it gets quite dramatic. She’s an amazing anti-hero and that show is… it lures you in with the fun of Halloween and before you know it you’re crying,” Winderbaum shared. “I’ll put it to ya that way…It’s a Marvel brand of scary. It’s a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It’s a fun ride but it’s a dangerous one.”

Do you think he’s playing Billy Kaplan? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!