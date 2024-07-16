New Look at Agatha All Along Revealed

With Deadpool & Wolverine right around the corner, the next project out from Marvel Studios will be Agatha All Along. The Kathryn Hahn-starring series is set to premiere on Disney+ in September, right in time for some serious spooky season festivities. Days after the studio released the first teaser for the show, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is continuing to push marketing cycle forward by rolling out still photographs teasing the show.

The latest such reveal features most of the show’s ensemble on what’s likely the enigmatic Witches’ Road, a major location both in the show and recent Scarlet Witch lore.

Is Agatha All Along going to be scary?

Now that Marvel Studios has shown its willing to get into horror what with Werewolf by Night and all, many fans are wondering if the witch-based series could take on a spookier tone than most other MCU projects. According to Agatha star Sasheer Zamata, fans might be surprised with just how spooky the show really is.

“I, and I think the fans, will be surprised at how much horror is in the show,” Zamata told ComicBook in a recent chat promoting Netflix’s Exploding Kittens. “It really is quite scary and dramatic and violent and all the things. And also funny! But I think the range of what the show is going to do will be a shock for people.”

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Hahn and Zamata, Agatha All Along also stars Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along will premiere September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes on Disney+, then debut one episode per week thereafter.