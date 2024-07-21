Agatha All Along Star Aubrey Plaza Tears ACL at WNBA Weekend

The Women’s National Basketball Association AKA the WNBA is more popular than ever, and many fans showed up to enjoy the league’s all-star weekend. WNBA Weekend has seen a lot of folks in attendance, and yesterday featured Team WNBA beating USA Basketball in an exciting showdown. The event served as a send-off of the U.S. Women’s National Team to the 2024 Paris Olympics and a draw of the game was seeing rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese team up to play for Team WNBA. Big names in the sport such as Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Britney Griner all competed. One of the celebrities in attendance this weekend was Aubrey Plaza, the Emmy-nominated actor known for The White Lotus, Parks and Rec, and more. Plaza is a known basketball fan, but she got a little more than she bargained for when she tore her ACL playing a game of “knockout” at the Phoenix Mercury practice facility.

Yesterday, Plaza was shown during the ABC broadcast of the WNBA All-Star game with crutches and an ice wrap on her right knee. Turns out, this wasn’t Plaza’s first time tearing her ACL. The actor appeared on Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’s podcast, A Touch More, on Friday and shared that her first ACL tear happened during a women’s recreation league in Los Angeles. She revealed she actually joined the game incognito in order to be able to play on the same team as her sister, Natalie.

“And then, in the middle of the game, I went up for a shot and tore my ACL on the court in a wig. That’s kind of like the worst-case scenario because I was trying to go undercover, and I just snapped my knee in half, basically,” Plaza explained (via Deadline).

Aubrey Plaza Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Aubrey Plaza in the Agatha All Along trailer.

Plaza may be having a rough weekend, but that’s not stopping the rest of us from counting down the days until her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The star previously played the Shadow King in Legion, but now she’s joining the MCU proper as a member of Agatha Harkness’ (Kathryn Hahn) coven in Agatha All Along.

In addition to Hahn and Plaza, Agatha All Along also stars Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, and Patti LuPone. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer. You can read a description of the show below:

“In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along will premiere September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes on Disney+, then debut one episode per week thereafter.