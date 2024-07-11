Marvel Star Kathryn Hahn Reveals New Agatha All Along Footage

Agatha All Along revealed some new footage during Kathryn Hahn’s interview with Joe Locke. The WandaVision star subbed-in for Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. As she introduced her Agatha All Along co-star, the standard trailer played with a couple more moments from his mystery teen character. (Most Marvel fans suspect he’ll be playing Billy Kaplan in the new show.) Locke’s character lays out that the Witches’ Road that Agatha Harkness is traveling in the Disney+ series will grant those who complete it, “what they’re missing.” But, the young boy also cautions that it’s dangerous and few survive this journey. The Heartstopper alum has been sworn to secrecy across this entire process.

Locke joked with Hahn that he didn’t know who his character was supposed to be until the fourth audition for the role. “It was unnamed character on untitled Marvel project,” he quipped. That level of secrecy is pretty normal for the MCU before details become public. Agatha All Along has been gestating for a while. But, Marvel fans are excited for both a Halloween adventure and a follow-up to the social media phenomenon of WandaVision. For Locke, the sooner he gets to discuss some of this show out loud, the better. The young actor has been holding secrets and it’s almost time to get this show on the road. Check out their interview and the footage right here!

How Will Agatha Get Through The Witches Road?

Agatha and her coven travel the Witches’ Road.

With so much time passed since WandaVision, people have been clamoring for more information about this series. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum recently teased the series on The Official Marvel Podcast. The executive says things were going to be scary, and judging by that trailer, there are some definitive frights coming in Agatha All Along.

“Agatha is really fun, but it’s really scary and it gets quite dramatic,” Winderbaum teased. “She’s an amazing anti-hero and that show, it lures you in with the fun of Halloween. And before you know it you’re crying. I’ll put it to you that way: It’s a Marvel brand of scary. It’s a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It’s a fun ride, but it’s a dangerous one.”

Marvel says, “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness (Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen (Joe Locke) helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.”

