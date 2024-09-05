Agatha All Along's Practical Sets Praised by Kathryn Hahn

Agatha All Along newest featurette shows off the practical set design of the new Marvel show. Marvel Studios gave fans a closer look at The Witches' Road on social media. Executive producers Brad Winderbaum and Mary Livanos touted the practical development of the environments for Agatha All Along. Kevin Feige previously joked that they were making The Goonies on-set because of the old-school techniques on display. (This also comes after audiences on social media have called for more practical sets instead of using The Volume to make these franchises.)

"Every single effect on Agatha will be done practically," Winderbaum began. "The magical environments, the road itself, the monsters they interact with along the way." So, the care has been put in to make every environment reminiscent of the older Halloween features that so clearly inspire Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along producer Mary Livanos offered, "We really wanted to be authentic to old Hollywood filming techniques. The miniatures and backgrounds were so beautiful." Hahn explained that she was "in awe" of the "stunning" work the production designers laid down. The actress said, "I couldn't believe the scale of this show."

The Future Is Wide Open For Agatha After WandaVision

(Photo: Follow down the road. - Marvel)

WandaVision fans are plenty happy to be back in Westview. But, the show's star gives all the credit to showrunner Jac Schaeffer for bringing all of the WandaVision vibes back for Agatha All Along. Schaeffer realized that the MCU version of the witch had a history that could really take root in Westview and sprout out from there. Agatha is changing and the possibility opens up the door for so much in the future.

"Well, one of the biggest was that it was Jac Schaeffer, because she created all of that," Hahn told us. "She kind of created this iteration of Agatha, because she's all over the place comics-wise, and touches on so many worlds. And so, that creation of this Agatha was so beautifully crafted by her. But it was very important, to both of us, that it honored Westview and the world of Westview, and also started in reality of what would happen next. And so, it's really about her gaining, not even her powers back, but them changing. She shifts."

