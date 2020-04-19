Agents of SHIELD Stars and Fans Celebrate Chloe Bennet’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Chloe Bennet! The actor known for playing Daisy Johnson/Quake on Agents of SHIELD turned 28 today, and many people have taken to social media to offer up well wishes to the actor. It’s been an exciting week for fans of the Marvel series, with the news being shared that the seventh and final season of the show will feature an Agent Carter crossover. This news broke just one day after a teaser and new poster were released for AoS‘s last season. Some of the cast have also been extra active on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the show. Now, some of the cast and the show’s co-creator have taken to Instagram to honor Bennet in their stories. In addition to people involved with the show, fans are also celebrating Bennet on social media.

“Please join us in wishing a very happy birthday to the magnificent @chloebennet,” @AgentsofSHIELD tweeted. “Thank you,” Bennet replied. You can check out the actor’s reply to the official Agents of SHIELD account’s birthday message below:

In addition to fans, Bennet has received some love today from Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw), and Maurissa Tancharoen (co-creator). You can check out their posts as well as some tweets from fans and other members of the SHIELD team below…

#HappyBirthdayChloeBennet! Hope you are having a fantastic day 💕🎉🎁🎂🥂 pic.twitter.com/IGwFiJSgC1 — Aww Kate, no. ︽✵︽ 🏳️‍🌈 (@iamwintermute) April 18, 2020

Happy birthday to @chloebennet!



This card at the store kinda feels like it was made for her?? Let’s just consider it socially distance-ly virtually sent. pic.twitter.com/5v1UOEYkhd — Sarie 🦖😇 (@CrazyGirlVids) April 18, 2020

today is chloe bennet, david tennant and virginia gardner birthday omg pic.twitter.com/tWiB2si6PJ — elias 〄 𝑯𝑩𝑫 𝑪𝑯𝑳𝑶𝑬 🎉 | 𝟯𝟵 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀! (@etherealqvake) April 18, 2020

HAPPY 28TH BIRTHDAY TO THE WOMEN WHO CONTINUES TO INSPIRE ME EVERY DAY!

Here’s some fan art I made for your birthday! @chloebennet pic.twitter.com/ZGiu1znQtM — bennet source || happy 28th birthday Chloe! (@bennetsource) April 18, 2020

chloe bennet as birthday cakes 💞#HappyBirthdayChloeBennet pic.twitter.com/9BKYudnilL — elias 〄 𝑯𝑩𝑫 𝑪𝑯𝑳𝑶𝑬 🎉 | 𝟯𝟵 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀! (@etherealqvake) April 18, 2020

Niceee throwback lol. Thanks mark!! https://t.co/oBzkR4x9bM — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 18, 2020

Recently, Bennet teased the final season of Agents of SHIELD will please long term fans. “I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” Bennet explained. “So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. “For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun,” she teased. “When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.