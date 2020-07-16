Agents of SHIELD Writer Shares Tons of Behind-the-Scenes Content From Latest Episode

Agents of SHIELD's latest episode, "After, Before," aired last night and followed May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) as they visit Afterlife with the hopes of helping Yo-Yo regain her powers. This episode marked the last one written by Sharla and James C. Oliver, who have been writing on series since the show's third and fourth seasons, respectively. Although, Sharla has been involved with the show since season one. In honor of their last ride, James took to Twitter last night to live-tweet the episode and he shared a lot of fun insider information along the way.

It was especially fun to see Oliver share insights into the episode considering its writing had gotten high praise from the cast before it aired. In fact, Cordova-Buckley tweeted that no one understands her character better than the Olivers. “This was a fun one, but bittersweet because it was our last. Hope you all enjoy it Wednesday night,” James tweeted earlier this week. “No one writes or knows YOYO like the Sharla/James Oliver family team. They gave us SLINGSHOT! Always true to character, story and tone! Love this duo of writers! Thank you guys for building YoYo so genuinely,” Cordova-Buckley replied.

You can check out Oliver's tweets about "After, Before" below...