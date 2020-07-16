Agents of SHIELD Writer Shares Tons of Behind-the-Scenes Content From Latest Episode
Agents of SHIELD's latest episode, "After, Before," aired last night and followed May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) as they visit Afterlife with the hopes of helping Yo-Yo regain her powers. This episode marked the last one written by Sharla and James C. Oliver, who have been writing on series since the show's third and fourth seasons, respectively. Although, Sharla has been involved with the show since season one. In honor of their last ride, James took to Twitter last night to live-tweet the episode and he shared a lot of fun insider information along the way.
It was especially fun to see Oliver share insights into the episode considering its writing had gotten high praise from the cast before it aired. In fact, Cordova-Buckley tweeted that no one understands her character better than the Olivers. “This was a fun one, but bittersweet because it was our last. Hope you all enjoy it Wednesday night,” James tweeted earlier this week. “No one writes or knows YOYO like the Sharla/James Oliver family team. They gave us SLINGSHOT! Always true to character, story and tone! Love this duo of writers! Thank you guys for building YoYo so genuinely,” Cordova-Buckley replied.
You can check out Oliver's tweets about "After, Before" below...
One thing we learned from @Lil_Henstridge this episode was how they pronounce "longitude" in England. #AgentsofSHIELD— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
May doesn't have to do "time math" because @sharlaoliver did. Seriously, she had spreadsheets with equations and everything. #AgentsofSHIELD #MyWifeIsASmartypants— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
Let's welcome @diannedoan to #AgentsofSHIELD. She did a great job as Kora and was a pleasure to have on set.— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
We devoted a decent amount of writers room time to what it would look like when @YOSOYCORDOVA picked up the Diviner with prosthetic arms. We opted for the subtle cheek touch to sell it. #AgentsofSHIELD— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
For the D&D nerds out there, our shorthand for Li's knife power was "Blade pact warlock". #AgentsofSHIELD— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
Enoch's line about Neanderthals was a pitch in the room that we all loved so we immediately looked up when Neanderthals walked the Earth to make sure it matched. And of course @obleyo nailed the delivery of that line. #AgentsofSHIELD— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
Shout out to our fantastic director @EBG1, seen here with @MingNa. It was his first #AgentsofSHIELD episode but he did so well you'd think he was a veteran. pic.twitter.com/iB09z3rfVF— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
I was still just a fan of the show during season two, so it was a real treat to go back to Afterlife and work with @Dichenlachman on this episode. #AgentsofSHIELD— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
Big thanks to Sophia Rabe-Martinez , seen here with @YOSOYCORDOVA, who played young Yo-Yo and did a wonderful job. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/AWODrDviJQ— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
Every day on set with you was so fun Ming. Thank you again. https://t.co/whxwqRUxIq— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
Sometimes actors are called to set for rehearsal before hair and make-up is done. @YOSOYCORDOVA rolled with it though. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/ZFhamShB9U— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
We had multiple takes of breaking that mirror. If we're responsible for the bad luck in the world since then, I apologize. #AgentsofSHIELD— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
We really liked the way that @jeffward1230 let @Lil_Henstridge have that video message moment without asking questions. Just trusting his Nana. #AgentsofSHIELD— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
What do you think, did we have enough candles in this scene with @MingNa @YOSOYCORDOVA and @Dichenlachman? #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/Ff6GRbA5yP— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
This fancy flying by May was a moment @MarkKolpack had fun with. #AgentsofSHIELD— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
"I can keep tempo" was 100% a brilliant ad lib by @obleyo. #AgentsofSHIELD— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
I'm grateful to all of the #AgentsofSHIELD family, but the person I'm most thankful for is this exquisite human being: my wife/writing partner @sharlaoliver. Without her I'd still merely be a fan of the show. I highly recommend working with the person you love most in the world. pic.twitter.com/OhSrwWqZEF— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
Before shooting this episode I got a new phone with an app that could insert #Avengers into pictures and videos. I felt I couldn't squander the opportunity to have some fun on the #AgentsofSHIELD set. pic.twitter.com/le5kJHjac0— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 16, 2020
Thanks for the fun content, James!
Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.prev
