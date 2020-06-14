Agents of SHIELD: Ming-Na Wen Shares Some World War II History After Latest Time-Travel Episode

✖

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD saw the team time-traveling to the 1950s in order to stop the Chronicoms from their latest attempt at bringing down SHIELD in the past. Not only did some of the characters interact with Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa, but we got a bit of a history lesson during the episode. Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) go undercover as pilots and when Yo-Yo asks if women pilots would cause suspicion in the 1950s, May explains that many women served as test pilots back in the '40s and '50s and "outflew the men" since they were the ones towing the targets for target practice. This week, Wen took to Instagram to share a closer look at her costume from the episode and pay tribute to women in the armed forces.

"Thank you for this artpiece, @imogeneann_art!! I love it! Here’s to the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots) of WWII, and all the women in our armed forces. Especially proud of the Asian women who served like Maggie Gee & Hazel Ying Lee. It has been a privilege and honor to be in this uniform. @whitneyhg did a great job in S7 time travel gear, right?," Wen wrote. You can check out the images below:

Recently, Cordova-Buckley talked about the joys of working with Wen. "Working with Ming, in itself, you’re gonna laugh until you piss a bit of your pants ‘cause that’s just what happens when Ming is around," she shared. "I have many fond funny memories, but some of the funniest ones have been working with Ming, for sure." Here's how Cordova-Buckley replied when asked if she has a favorite episode of the season: "I do. I will just tease that it’s one that’s filled with May-Yo, which is May and Yo-Yo. It’s filled to the brim with the brilliant team that is May-Yo."

While we don't know what's in store for the rest of the season, it's very possible the actor is talking about the latest episode. In addition to May and Yo-Yo going undercover as pilots, they also had some struggles in the episode. May appears to be suffering side effects and possibly PTSD from her death experience at the end of season six and Yo-Yo has been struggling to use her powers ever since a shrike took over her body.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST

