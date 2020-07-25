Agents of SHIELD: New “Stolen” Photos Show the Team Back in 1983

There are only four episodes left of Agents of SHIELD, and while we're eager to see how things will end for our favorite team, we're also extremely sad to see them ago. Next week's episode, "Stolen," also has us excited for a special guest star, James Paxton. Paxton is the son of Bill Paxton, and considering the team is back in 1983 after their time loop adventure, we're willing to bet James is playing the younger version of his father's character, John Garrett. We've gotten a glimpse at some new photos from the episode, which include Paxton and more. First, check out the official synopsis for the episode here:

"After Enoch’s sacrifice propelled them out of the time storm, the team arrives back in 1983 where Nathanial and Kora are hard at work building an army of hand-selected anarchist Inhumans at Afterlife. When the agents split up to cover more ground, Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying and is compelled to confront her mother for the first time since her death; while the others quickly learn they’ll need to face yet another supercharged former enemy in order to stop Malick."

You can check out the photos below...