Agents of SHIELD: New “Stolen” Photos Show the Team Back in 1983

By Jamie Jirak

There are only four episodes left of Agents of SHIELD, and while we're eager to see how things will end for our favorite team, we're also extremely sad to see them ago. Next week's episode, "Stolen," also has us excited for a special guest star, James Paxton. Paxton is the son of Bill Paxton, and considering the team is back in 1983 after their time loop adventure, we're willing to bet James is playing the younger version of his father's character, John Garrett. We've gotten a glimpse at some new photos from the episode, which include Paxton and more. First, check out the official synopsis for the episode here:

"After Enoch’s sacrifice propelled them out of the time storm, the team arrives back in 1983 where Nathanial and Kora are hard at work building an army of hand-selected anarchist Inhumans at Afterlife. When the agents split up to cover more ground, Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying and is compelled to confront her mother for the first time since her death; while the others quickly learn they’ll need to face yet another supercharged former enemy in order to stop Malick."

You can check out the photos below...

Mack & Coulson Team-Up

152588_5132
(Photo: ABC)
prevnext

Gordon Returns

152588_5220
(Photo: ABC)
prevnext

Young Paxton

152588_4969
(Photo: ABC)
prevnext

Mack Attack

152588_5151
(Photo: ABC)
prevnext

Captain Yo-Yo

152588_5064
(Photo: ABC)
prevnext

Season Two Vibes

152588_5075
(Photo: ABC)
prevnext

Mean Malick

152588_4923
(Photo: ABC)
prevnext

Calm Coulson

152588_5116
(Photo: ABC)
prevnext

Together Again

152588_5130
(Photo: ABC)
prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of