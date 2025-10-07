Ahsoka Star Celebrates Season 2 Filming Milestone With Major Star Wars Easter Egg

After years of producing various TV shows for Disney+, Lucasfilm seems to be pivoting back to theatrical features, with The Mandalorian & Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter on the horizon. However, the studio isn’t completely abandoning the small screen. Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2, currently the only live-action Star Wars series on the docket, is coming through the pipeline. No release date has been set, but it began production earlier this year, embracing a new filmmaking approach that takes Ahsoka beyond the friendly confines of The Volume. Months after the cameras started rolling, Ahsoka Season 2 has finally passed a significant milestone.

On her Instagram Stories, Ahsoka star Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays the live-action Sabine Wren, commemorated Season 2 wrapping by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with Rosario Dawson. The image consists of the actresses’ silhouettes, and they’re striking familiar poses. On Reddit, Star Wars fans pointed out the similarities between the picture and the mural of the Mortis gods from Star Wars Rebels. Check out the BTS image in the space below, courtesy X account Star Wars Holocron:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo shares a new behind the scenes picture from AHSOKA Season 2 pic.twitter.com/PgJIsuRnFw — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) October 6, 2025

The Mortis Gods Are Important to Star Wars: Ahsoka

Bordizzo’s caption, “and as for this journey … it only gets more epic,” teases what could be in store for the Ahsoka Season 2 story. The Mortis Gods should factor in heavily to the show’s narrative. Season 1 ended with Baylan Skoll embarking on personal journey across Peridea and finding statues of the Mortis Gods. Also known as the Ones, the Mortis Gods first appeared in a compelling arc on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, when Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka travel to Mortis to investigate an ancient distress signal. The gods are essentially physical embodiments of the aspects of the Force; the Daughter represents the light side, the Son represents the dark side, and the Father represents the balance between them.

During Ahsoka Season 1, Baylan spoke about wanting to break the old cycles of the Jedi and Sith by pursuing an even greater power. It would appear the Mortis Gods are a critical part of that evolution. It remains to be seen how they factor into Ahsoka Season 2, but understanding what those beings were about and tapping into their power would undoubtedly enhance Baylan’s comprehension of the Force. Baylan is one of the more intriguing characters in Star Wars canon; he turned to the dark side following the Order 66 purge, but he isn’t a Sith. Rather than embrace a binary viewpoint of the Force, he seems to be open to all aspects, allowing him to achieve a well-rounded perspective.

What’s fascinating about the Mortis God statues in Ahsoka is that Peridea is located in a different galaxy, which means the concept of the Force is not exclusive to just the main galaxy all other Star Wars projects are set in. After using animated series like The Clone Wars and Rebels to greatly expand the lore and mythology surrounding the Force, Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni seems poised to do the same with his live-action series. While there are arguments to be made that Lucasfilm oversaturated the marketplace with new Star Wars content after Disney+ launched, this illustrates the benefits of doing TV series. Taking advantage of the medium, creatives can further flesh out well-known franchise elements in the ways a film arguably can’t. Whatever revelations about the Mortis Gods that await are sure to be captivating, and it’ll be great to learn more about their history.

Now that Ahsoka Season 2 has wrapped, hopefully fans will learn some concrete details about the show’s return in the near future. A release date is obviously the biggest piece of information people want to know. Production concluding now would put Ahsoka on track to premiere at some point in 2026. It might be for the best if Season 2 doesn’t debut until after The Mandalorian & Grogu has its time in theaters. Director Jon Favreau’s movie is ending a seven-year Star Wars film hiatus, so Lucasfilm will probably want to spend the first handful of months of next year raising awareness and building hype for its premiere, which will ideally help The Mandalorian & Grogu make a big splash at the box office. Ahsoka Season 1 came out in August 2023, so Season 2 could stick to that playbook.

