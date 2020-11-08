Alex Trebek: Pat Sajak Pays Tribute to Late Jeopardy Host

✖

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak paid tribute to late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek today. All of social media flooded in with their words of well-wishes after news broke of the game show icon’s passing. It only makes sense that Sajak would have something to say after one of his friends is getting so many nice things said about him all over the country. So much grace on display in Trebek's recent appearances on Jeopardy!. When his diagnosis was announced, so many people wanted the host to know that they were pulling for him. That support is palpable in the various tributes from former champions like Ken Jennings. There aren’t many television shows that attracted the dedicated support that Jeopardy! has had during this run. Check out what Sajak had to say about Trebek down below:

“Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him. A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day,” The Wheel of Fortune host wrote on Twitter.

People had been asking what Trebek had planned for his final episode. He talked about it in a recent interview. The Jeopardy! host had clearly given the notion some thought since last year.

“It’ll be a significant moment for me,” Trebek elaborated. “But I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, and what I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the showdown to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want.’ And I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me...then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

