Alias Star Jennifer Garner Speaks Out on Possible Reboot With J.J. Abrams

Jennifer Garner says, "Of course I would," when asked about doing an Alias movie.

These days, it's becoming more and more common for television shows to get rebooted. Many stars from older shows are getting used to fielding questions about potential reboots, and while some are adamant that old shows won't continue, others are open to the idea of returning. This week, Jennifer Garner addressed the possibility of rebooting Alias, and she gave a promising response. The action/thriller series was created by J.J. Abrams and starred Garner as Sydney Bristow, an undercover CIA operative.

"I'm asked for a reboot literally every interview I do, when we're gonna do it," Garner shared with The Ringer's Dear Felicity podcast. "Are you kidding? Of course I would," Garner said when host and former Alias actor, Greg Grunberg, suggested the idea of an Alias movie. "I'd do anything J.J. would direct."

This isn't the first time Garner has said she'd be down to return to the world of Alias. "Sign me up," Garner said in 2021 before joking that she'd "grab Bradley [Cooper] by the scruff of his neck."

Abrams' longtime editor Maryann Brandon revealed back in 2019 that she and Abrams have talked about a reboot in the past.

"We've talked about it," Brandon confirmed. "I've often asked him about it, and he'll say, 'Yeah, maybe.' I have no insight whatsoever other than that. I mean, I love Jennifer Garner. She's extremely good at what she does and so I would be happy if they did reboot it."

Jennifer Garner Might Be Reuniting With Ben Affleck:

Garner married Ben Affleck in 2005, but the couple split up in 2015 and officially divorced in 2018. The former couple has three children together, so they are still very much in each other's lives. Previously, the duo worked on multiple films together, including Pearl Harbor (2001) and Daredevil (2003). In February, it was announced that Garner was in talks to star in Affleck's next film, Animals. The abduction thriller is set to star Matt Damon, Affleck's longtime creative partner and best friend. While there has been no confirmation, movie fans are hoping for the reunion.

Animals is being directed by Affleck with a script from Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray. Affleck and Damon are producing the film alongside Dani Bernfield of Artists Equity and Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of MakeReady. Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran are serving as executive producers.

Would you like to see an Alias reboot? Tell us in the comments! Currently, you can stream the series on Disney+.