Did Alien: Earth Just Reveal Its True Villain?

The latest episode of Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth seems to have uncovered more villains than the iconic Xenomorph that has posed a threat in every previous instalment of the Alien franchise. The first TV series in the Alien franchise, Alien: Earth has brought the Xenomorph and more extraterrestrial creatures to Earth for the first time, giving the series the perfect opportunity to explore more political, corporate, and personal themes. While the series’ first few episodes have given us some incredible Xenomorph action, it seems the legendary alien isn’t the show’s most prominent threat.

Alien: Earth episode 4, “Observation,” revealed several other villains that could be even more threatening than the Xenomorph in the series’ back half. A new Xenomorph was born at the end of the episode, but the hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) has demonstrated the ability to speak to it and an attachment to the creature, signifying that she might turn against her human creators. Beyond Wendy, the cyborg Morrow (Babou Ceesay) continues to show off his dark agenda, while one of the other alien specimens might be the most intelligent creature we’ve seen in the Alien franchise.

One of the alien creatures brought to Earth in the crashed USCSS Maginot is an eye-like creature with tentacles dubbed the T. Ocellus. This creature was creepy to begin with, but Alien: Earth gave us a closer look at how it operates by pitting it against an innocent sheep. The creature attacks the host, tears out its eyeball, and replaces it, thereby being able to control the host body. Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant) describes the creature as highly intelligent, perhaps the most intelligent of all the specimens, and the meaning of its terrifying and unforgiving stare is yet to be determined.

Morrow’s blackmail of Slightly (Adarsh Gourav) in Alien: Earth episode 4, threatening the child’s family in India, proves that he is willing to go to extreme lengths to carry out Weyland-Yutani’s ulterior plans for the alien specimens on Earth, mainly the Xenomorph. In “Observation,” Morrow urges Slightly to sacrifice someone to a facehugger, and his stealing of data in the previous episode, and willingness to sacrifice his own crew in Alien: Earth’s premiere sets him up as a fantastic villain. Weyland-Yutani is a prominent presence throughout the Alien franchise, and their reign of terror may begin in Alien: Earth.

It’s Wendy that is perhaps becoming the most threatening fixture in the series, however, as she is gradually turning her back to her Prodigy Corporation creators, including Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin). She has seemingly had a motherly impression on the new Xenomorph, which could pose problems in Alien: Earth’s upcoming episodes. The series finale will be titled “The Real Monsters,” suggesting the aliens are not the biggest threat to humanity, but that it may, indeed, be humanity itself.

