All 146 Episodes of a Beloved ‘90s Sitcom Just Arrived on Hulu

Sitcoms have always been popular, but no decade achieved total cultural saturation quite like the 1990s. Following the foundational golden age in the ‘50s and the sheer volume of shows in the ‘70s, the ‘90s ushered in a new peak era of sitcoms defined by massive cultural impact and the hangout comedy formula. The decade delivered some of the most iconic shows in the genre, including a beloved ‘90s sitcom that is now streaming in full on Hulu.

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On March 18th, every episode of The Nanny dropped on Hulu. The sitcom, created by and starring Fran Drescher, originally aired for six seasons and 146 episodes on CBS from 1993 until 1999. The series centered around Drescher’s Fran Fine, a bubbly Jewish fashionista from Flushing, Queens, who becomes the nanny for a Broadway producer’s three children. The series also stars Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, and Madeline Zima.

The Nanny Is a Quintessential Will-They/Won’t-They Sitcom That Still Holds Up

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It’s hard to believe that almost 30 years have passed since The Nanny wrapped its six-season run on CBS, but even after all of these years, the show’s status as one of the most beloved and stylish sitcoms of the 1990s remains unmatched. The Nanny is the type of show that hooks you from the start and makes you want to stay along for the ride with the slow-burn romantic tension between nanny Fran and Maxwell. The palpable tension between Drescher and Shaughnessy and the opposites-attract dynamic of their characters created a sizzling dynamic that made them easy to invest in and created an emotional rollercoaster for viewers that established them as one of the standout romances in 90s television.

Fran and Maxwell still remain comedy couples’ goals decades later, but that’s not the only reason to watch The Nanny. The show balances that drawn-out, heartfelt romance with plenty of laughs, including witty, rapid-fire one-liners, sharp dialogue, and running gags. The series is also a ‘90s fashion cornerstone thanks to Fran’s legendary, distinct, trendy wardrobe of iconic luxury designer pieces that reflected maximalist ‘90s style. The series holds an honorable 73% audience rating across its six seasons on Rotten Tomatoes and has earned a status as a timeless comfort show staple that offers nostalgic fashion, campy humor, and heartwarming family dynamics. It’s really just an all-around reliable watch that feels fresh and relevant even decades later.

What’s New on Hulu?

With 146 episodes, The Nanny will keep Hulu subscribers busy for a while, but the streamer also has plenty of other great streaming options this month. Throughout March, Hulu has grown its streaming catalog with dozens of new titles, including Dead Poets Society, Finding Nemo, Juno, Raising Arizona, and 2021’s West Side Story. Later this month, the streamer will add Dangerous Animals (March 28th), Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Season 1B (March 30th), and House on Eden (March 31st).

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