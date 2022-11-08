It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Teases Character's Return in Season 16 (Exclusive)

Will It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia be bringing fan-favorite character Rickety Cricket for the upcoming Season 16? Actor David Hornsby sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about Mythic Quest Season 3 - his other show with Sunny creator Rob McElhenney – and at the end we had to ask if Cricket was making yet another comeback. Hornsby wouldn't give anything away, but didn't close the door on the possibility, either:

"Listen I hope so. I mean we have to. Last season was a travesty, you know? There was zero Cricket. But I hope so. We always want to find the right story so it doesn't just feel like he's there for being there's sake. So i'm sure we'll try to keep that in mind as we prioritize, because it is fun to be on the show, and to have him in stories, and hopefully show him keep devolving in fun ways."

Hornsby's "Rickety Cricket" was once Father Matthew Mara, a Philadelphia priest. Over the course of the show, Mara gave up his collar and ended up homeless, falling into years of drugs addiction and general debauchery. As Hornsby indicated, Cricket has also seen his physical appearance steadily decline to a pretty gruesome degree, to the point that he shocks the show's main character ("The Gang") whenever he inevitably pops up again. As can be surmised, "Cricket" has gone from being a character to a running gag staple of It's Always Sunny, and episodes featuring Hornsby often rank with fans as some of the best of the show.

It's not always known that David Hornsby has been a writer and producer on Sunny through much of its run. Some of his fan-favorite highlights include "The Gang Runs for Office", "The Gang Get Invincible", "The Gang Gets Held Hostage", "The D.EN.N.I.S. System" "The Gang Gets Quarantined", and his on solo episode, "A Cricket's Tale".

(Photo: FX Networks)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 was the milestone that has cemented the series as the official record-holder for longest-running live-action comedy series, which was previously held by The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet. FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier recently said that there are no plans to cancel Sunny (a big streaming binge performer) anytime soon:

"The guys have been doing it for so long," Schrier said. "As long as they feel that they creatively can maintain its vibrancy, they want to continue to do it. Creatively, the show is excellent, and we think the last season was as strong as ever. The fans love the show, so we'll keep going as long as as they want to keep it going."

it's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 is in production for FXX and FX on Hulu. Mythic Quest Season 3 is on Apple TV+.