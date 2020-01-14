Amazon Confirms Main Cast for Lord of the Rings TV Series

Straight from TCA today, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the main cast for their upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series! Though who these cast members are playing in the series was not revealed, we now have a complete list of actors that will step in front of cameras for the series when filming begins in February. Amazon has previously said they’re aiming for a 2021 debut for the series on their streaming platform.

Confirmed cast members for the series include Robert Aramayo (young Ned on Game of Thrones), Owain Arthur (The Palace, The Patrol), Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland, Hotel Mumbai), Tom Budge (The Pacific), Morfydd Clark (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Mandalorian), Ema Horvath (The Gallows Act II), Markella Kavenagh (Romper Stomper), Joseph Mawle (Benjen Stark of Game of Thrones), Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers (Medici), Daniel Weyman (Gentleman Jack), and newcomer Tyroe Muhafidin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series,” series showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said. “These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide.”

Though Amazon did not confirm what characters the cast will be playing, previous reports reveal some details about who to expect. Aramayo will reportedly play the heroic Beldor opposite Joseph Mawle as the show’s villain, Oren; while Morfydd Clark is set to play a young Galadriel.

Details of the series are still in flux and have been heavily guarded, but the assumption is that the stories will be set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, but before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Sauron, then, will likely be a lingering presence but not the series’ principal antagonist.

The behind-the-scenes talent for the series includes Payne and McKay who will showrun the series with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom filmmaker J.A. Bayona directing the initial episodes. Others attached include executive producers Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Sharon Tal Yguado; writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad); writer and executive producer Jason Cahill (The Sopranos); writer and executive producer Justin Doble (Stranger Things); consulting producers Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) and Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4); producer Ron Ames (The Aviator); writer and co-producer Helen Shang (Hannibal); and writing consultant Glenise Mullins.

The Lord of the Rings series, though without an official title, has already been renewed for a second season.