Everything Coming to Prime Video in July 2024
My Spy: The Eternal City and Sausage Party: Foodtopia highlight Prime Video's July additions.
With July just a few days away, Amazon's Prime Video is starting to get subscribers prepared for the month ahead. This week, the streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to the roster in July. Between popular titles of the past and new originals, there's plenty in store for Prime Video users.
A couple of hit films from the early months of 2024 are coming to Prime Video in July. The Beekeeper, Bob Marley: One Love, and Lisa Frankenstein are amongst the new additions. Prime Video will also be debuting some new original films, including My Spy: The Eternal City. The action comedy sequel starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman arrives on July 18th.
Next month will also see Prime Video jump into the world of Sausage Party, Seth Rogen's animated film from 2016. The new series Sausage Party: Foodtopia debuts on July 11th.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video's July additions below!
July 1st
JAG S1-10
The Chosen S4
The Way West
Tyler Perry's Sistas S1-S3
13 Going on 30 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
A Fistful of Dollars
A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy
A Separation
Absence of Malice
American Outlaws
Amistad
Animal House
Annie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bananas
Billy Madison
Blue Chips
Blue Crush
Blue Crush 2
Blue Velvet
Bottle Rocket
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Center Stage: On Pointe – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Center Stage: Turn It Up – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Charlie Bartlett
Chato's Land
Code Of Silence
Collide – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Colors
Cruel Intentions – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Dances with Wolves
Death at a Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Death Rides A Horse
Death Warrant
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Easy Rider
El Dorado
Event Horizon
Five Easy Pieces
For a Few Dollars More
From Here To Eternity
Fury – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Gladiator
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hang 'em High
Hannibal
Hard Target
Harsh Times
Hotel Transylvania 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
How to Train Your Dragon 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Jagged Edge
Jupiter Ascending
Justin Bieber's Believe – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Kramer vs. Kramer
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lawrence Of Arabia
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Love & Mercy
Masquerade
Mechanic: Resurrection – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mermaids
Missing Link – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mr. Majestyk
Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
Mrs. Winterbourne
My Left Foot
No Country for Old Men
Non-Stop
Original Sin
Picture This
Pompeii
Postcards From The Edge
Private Parts
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sahara
Savages
Saving Private Ryan
Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power
Scorpion King: Book of Souls
Seventh Son
Shane
Skyscraper – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sleepy Hollow
Split – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Spy Game
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VII: Generations
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek X: Nemesis
Stephen King's Thinner
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Taxi Driver
Ted
Teen Wolf Too
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Age of Innocence
The Armstrong Lie
The Awful Truth
The Babysitter
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
The Bone Collector
The Bridge At Remagen
The Bridge on the River Kwai
The Caine Mutiny
The Comedian
The Falcon and the Snowman
The First Wives Club
The Golden Child
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Guns of Navarone
The High Note – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The King of Staten Island – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Last Airbender
The Love Letter
The Magnificent Seven
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Other Guys – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Remains Of The Day
The Running Man
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior
The Silence Of The Lambs
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Turning – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Wolfman (2010)
They Might Be Giants
Timeline
Trainspotting
Unforgiven
Walking Tall: The Payback
Wanderlust
Wayne's World
Witness
Young Adult
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
July 2nd
Evil Dead Rise
The Beekeeper
July 4th
Space Cadet
July 5th
Temptation Island Mexico
July 9th
Sam Morril: You've Changed
July 11th
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black
July 12th
Every Family
July 18th
UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class Tennis
My Spy The Eternal City
July 19th
Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa
July 23rd
Bob Marley: One Love
Irresistible – Available on Freevee for free with ads
July 24th
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – Available on Freevee for free with ads
July 25th
Troppo S2
Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
July 30th
Five Feet Apart – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Lisa Frankenstein
Perfect Addiction
