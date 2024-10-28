Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2024

With November just a few days away, Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is getting subscribers prepared for all of the new additions they can expect on the lineup in the weeks ahead. The service’s monthly newsletter revealed the horde of new movies and TV titles set to be added to Prime Video’s roster over the course of November, and it’s filled with plenty of exciting news.

The first day of November will see dozens and dozens of new movies make their way to Prime Video’s lineup, in addition to all 12 seasons of the hit series Bones. Later in the month, Prime will debut a couple of new TV originals, including the new Alex Cross series and a TV reboot of Cruel Intentions.

You can check out the full lineup of Prime Video’s November additions below!

November 1st

Bones S1-S12

12 Days of Christmas Eve

3 Ninjas Knuckle Up

50 To 1

A Knight’s Tale

A Perfect Day – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Absolute Deception

Across The Universe

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

All Saints

Almost Christmas

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid

Anger Management

Apache

Bad Company

Battlefield Earth

Battleship

Big Night

Blizzard

Blown Away

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius

Boomerang

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Casualties Of War

Catch Me If You Can

Catch-22

Children of Men

Christmas with the Kranks – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Cold Mountain

Comes A Horseman

Copshop – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Cowboys & Aliens

Crazy In Alabama

Dear Christmas

Dear John

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Death Wish II

Die Hard

Disturbia

Double Team

Driven

Dumb And Dumber To

Dune (2021)

Earth to Echo – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Equals

Escape From Alcatraz

Exodus

F/X

Fame

Flash of Genius

Flight

Gladiator (1992)

Gone Baby Gone

Good Boy!

Good Will Hunting

Gorky Park

Gosford Park

Guns Of The Magnificent Seven

Harriet the Spy

Hell is for Heroes

Hour Of The Gun

House at the End of the Street – Available on Freevee for free with ads

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Identity Thief

In & Out

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

It Takes Two

Jacob’s Ladder

Jingle All the Way

Escape from L.A.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Like Heaven

Kill Your Darlings

Kingdom of Heaven

Les Miserables

Leviathan

Libre

Loch Ness

Lords of Dogtown

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

Margot At The Wedding

Mean Girls (2004)

Meet John Doe

Men

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Midnight in Paris

Mr. Mom

Murphy’s Law

Neighbors

Of Gods and Men

One Direction: This Is Us (Extended Cut)

Pan’s Labyrinth

Passengers – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Play Misty For Me

Popeye

Puss in Boots – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Radio Flyer

Rambo III

Rampage – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune

Return Of The Seven

Ride Along With Gag Reel

Rio Lobo

Roboshark

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Run Lola Run

Rust

Santa Claus: The Movie

Saving Silverman

School of Rock

Scrooged

She’s So Lovely

She’s the Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Silver Linings Playbook

Slackers

Small Soldiers

Sonic the Hedgehog

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Steel Magnolias

Steve Jobs

Still of the Night

Straw Dogs

Surviving Christmas

Target

The Animal

The Apartment

The Aviator

THE CHRISTMAS EDITION

The Edge of Seventeen – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Eiger Sanction

The Family Stone

The Godfather

The Godfather, Part II

The Good Shepherd

The Great Escape

The Holiday

The Italian Job (2003)

The King’s Man

The Lady In The Van

The Lego Movie – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Magnificent Seven Ride

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Saint

The Soloist

The Spectacular Now

The Swan Princess And The Secret Of The Castle

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Terminator

The White Buffalo

The Wonderful Country

The Theory of Everything

Think Like a Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Think Like a Man Too – Available on Freevee for free with ads

To Sleep With Anger

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Tower Heist

Turbulence

Ultraviolet

Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning

Walk of Shame

Walking Tall

War of The Worlds (2005)

Zona Mortal

November 5th

Election Night Live with Brian Williams

Back to Black

November 7th

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Look Back

My Old Ass

Moonbound – Available on Freevee for free with ads

November 8th

Every Minute Counts

November 11th

Me Before You

November 13th

UglyDolls – Available on Freevee for free with ads

November 14th

Cross (2024)

November 15th

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland

November 19th

Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special

Abigail

November 20th

Wish List Games

November 21st

Cruel Intentions (2024)

Dinner Club S3

November 22nd

The Meg

November 24th

Coraline

November 26th

It’s In the Game

November 28th

Oshi no Ko

The Secret: Dare to Dream – Available on Freevee for free with ads

November 29th

Black Friday Football

The World According To Kaleb: On Tour