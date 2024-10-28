Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2024

With November just a few days away, Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is getting subscribers prepared for all of the new additions they can expect on the lineup in the weeks ahead. The service’s monthly newsletter revealed the horde of new movies and TV titles set to be added to Prime Video’s roster over the course of November, and it’s filled with plenty of exciting news.
The first day of November will see dozens and dozens of new movies make their way to Prime Video’s lineup, in addition to all 12 seasons of the hit series Bones. Later in the month, Prime will debut a couple of new TV originals, including the new Alex Cross series and a TV reboot of Cruel Intentions.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can check out the full lineup of Prime Video’s November additions below!
November 1st
Bones S1-S12
12 Days of Christmas Eve
3 Ninjas Knuckle Up
50 To 1
A Knight’s Tale
A Perfect Day – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Absolute Deception
Across The Universe
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
All Saints
Almost Christmas
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid
Anger Management
Apache
Bad Company
Battlefield Earth
Battleship
Big Night
Blizzard
Blown Away
Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius
Boomerang
Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Casualties Of War
Catch Me If You Can
Catch-22
Children of Men
Christmas with the Kranks – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Cold Mountain
Comes A Horseman
Copshop – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Cowboys & Aliens
Crazy In Alabama
Dear Christmas
Dear John
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Death Wish II
Die Hard
Disturbia
Double Team
Driven
Dumb And Dumber To
Dune (2021)
Earth to Echo – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Equals
Escape From Alcatraz
Exodus
F/X
Fame
Flash of Genius
Flight
Gladiator (1992)
Gone Baby Gone
Good Boy!
Good Will Hunting
Gorky Park
Gosford Park
Guns Of The Magnificent Seven
Harriet the Spy
Hell is for Heroes
Hour Of The Gun
House at the End of the Street – Available on Freevee for free with ads
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Identity Thief
In & Out
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
It Takes Two
Jacob’s Ladder
Jingle All the Way
Escape from L.A.
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Like Heaven
Kill Your Darlings
Kingdom of Heaven
Les Miserables
Leviathan
Libre
Loch Ness
Lords of Dogtown
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Margot At The Wedding
Mean Girls (2004)
Meet John Doe
Men
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Midnight in Paris
Mr. Mom
Murphy’s Law
Neighbors
Of Gods and Men
One Direction: This Is Us (Extended Cut)
Pan’s Labyrinth
Passengers – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Play Misty For Me
Popeye
Puss in Boots – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Radio Flyer
Rambo III
Rampage – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune
Return Of The Seven
Ride Along With Gag Reel
Rio Lobo
Roboshark
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Run Lola Run
Rust
Santa Claus: The Movie
Saving Silverman
School of Rock
Scrooged
She’s So Lovely
She’s the Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Silver Linings Playbook
Slackers
Small Soldiers
Sonic the Hedgehog
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Steel Magnolias
Steve Jobs
Still of the Night
Straw Dogs
Surviving Christmas
Target
The Animal
The Apartment
The Aviator
THE CHRISTMAS EDITION
The Edge of Seventeen – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Eiger Sanction
The Family Stone
The Godfather
The Godfather, Part II
The Good Shepherd
The Great Escape
The Holiday
The Italian Job (2003)
The King’s Man
The Lady In The Van
The Lego Movie – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Magnificent Seven Ride
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Saint
The Soloist
The Spectacular Now
The Swan Princess And The Secret Of The Castle
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Terminator
The White Buffalo
The Wonderful Country
The Theory of Everything
Think Like a Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Think Like a Man Too – Available on Freevee for free with ads
To Sleep With Anger
Tom & Jerry (2021)
Tower Heist
Turbulence
Ultraviolet
Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning
Walk of Shame
Walking Tall
War of The Worlds (2005)
Zona Mortal
November 5th
Election Night Live with Brian Williams
Back to Black
[RELATED: Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix in November 2024]
November 7th
Citadel: Honey Bunny
Look Back
My Old Ass
Moonbound – Available on Freevee for free with ads
November 8th
Every Minute Counts
November 11th
Me Before You
November 13th
UglyDolls – Available on Freevee for free with ads
November 14th
Cross (2024)
November 15th
The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland
November 19th
Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special
Abigail
November 20th
Wish List Games
November 21st
Cruel Intentions (2024)
Dinner Club S3
November 22nd
The Meg
November 24th
Coraline
November 26th
It’s In the Game
November 28th
Oshi no Ko
The Secret: Dare to Dream – Available on Freevee for free with ads
November 29th
Black Friday Football
The World According To Kaleb: On Tour