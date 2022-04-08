Amazon Prime Video Introduces New Feature Made Popular by Netflix

One of the most popular features on Netflix is starting to make its way to other streaming services, beginning with Amazon’s Prime Video. Back in 2020, Netflix launched a daily Top 10 feature, that puts a list of the most popular titles on the service front-and-center whenever anyone logs on to watch something. The list changes every day, allowing users to see what is trending and get a feel for what is gaining popularity with other subscribers. Prime Video is now rolling out a similar feature.

This week, the Prime Video homepage started including a Top 10 list of its own. It features the biggest titles on the service, including both movies and television. What sets the Prime version of this feature apart from Netflix is that it aims to show off the different shows on the last, as long as the rankings remain on your screen. A trailer will play for the first overall title on the list, followed by a trailer for the second-place title, and so on. Here’s an example of what the Prime Top 10 looks like:

As of now, it seems Prime’s Top 10 feature is only available on desktop versions of the streaming service. No list appeared in several different versions of the app, including iOS and Roku. When new streaming features are being tested or introduced, they usually just appear on one or two versions of the service. That’s why new Netflix features are sometimes available for Android before making their way to iOS.

There isn’t a lot of information about the Prime Video Top 10 feature on the website, aside from the titles included on the current list. It’s unclear if the list is measured daily, like Netflx’s, or if it only measures Prime Original programs (the initial list is made up exclusively of Prime originals).

Reacher, which delivered a record-breaking debut for Prime earlier this year, leads the way in the first edition of the Top 10 list. It’s followed by The Outlaws, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Upload, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Master, Wheel of Time, Jack Ryan, The Boys, and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Are you excited to see more streaming services adopt the rotating Top 10 list? Let us know in the comments!