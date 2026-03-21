Amazon’s Stargate Revival Gets Hugely Positive Update That Will Delight Sci-Fi Fans

It’s been nearly a decade since the last spin-off in the Stargate franchise, and as we get closer to the release of the new series, new information keeps making its way online, building excitement for what Amazon MGM Studios has planned for this new iteration of the fan-favorite IP. And today brings with it some great news for Stargate fans: two well-known industry names are officially attached to the project, making the revival feel even more promising.

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The team behind the newest chapter of Stargate is incredible, with a clear plan to make this next step back into familiar territory a success. It includes the creators behind the original film, Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin, as well as others behind the original franchise, Brad Wright and Joseph Mallozzi, and, perhaps most excitingly, Martin Gero, a primary writer and producer on Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis. And now fans can officially welcome Oscar-winning Nathan Crowley (Interstellar, Dunkirk) and Mohen Leo (Rogue One, The Martian) to the team, incredible talent to have on your team where sci-fi worldbuilding is concerned.

What To Expect From the Stargate Revival

🚨 BREAKING NEWS – The NEW Amazon #Stargate Series Adds Award-Winning Talent!



🔥 Nathan Crowley (Interstellar, Dunkirk, Batman Beings) joins as Production Designer!



🔥 Mohen Leo (#StarWars Rogue One, The Martian, #Andor S2) will lead the VFX team!



Via Martin Gero & Gateworld pic.twitter.com/nEoiLdsHGB — Stargate Central (@StargateYT) March 20, 2026

It seems that there is quite a bit to look forward to. The new story will maintain the current canon, staying true to the lore and history established in Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis. This plan honors everything that came before the new series while also giving the new writers the opportunity to wrap up any loose threads left by the previous series. And now, every question left unanswered after the cancellation of Stargate Universe has the potential to come back around, creating new stories and threads for the audience to follow.

Rumors persist that filming will start this fall, which means casting announcements should be coming in the next few months. And while no former stars from the series have officially mentioned popping up in the new series, it’s worth noting that Stargate has a history of bringing back old characters, such as Michael Shanks, who played Daniel Jackson on Stargate-1 and later returned to appear in both Atlantis and Stargate Universe. And speaking of Shanks, he did have some advice for the as-of-yet-unreleased cast: “My advice is to remain even-keeled about the whole thing. Remember that the best of the best is not the best, and the worst of the worst is not the worst. And just keep that even keel.”

What are you looking forward to the most from the new Stargate project? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.