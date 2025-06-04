AMC’s Latest Anne Rice Series Sets Premiere Date (& It’s Soon)

The next chapter in AMC’s expanding Anne Rice television saga, a series centered on the secretive organization known as the Talamasca, is officially slated to premiere this October. This upcoming show, titled Anne Rice’s Talamasca, will delve into the world of the enigmatic group that has lurked in the shadows of Rice’s literary universe for decades. Alongside the release window announcement, AMC has also provided a first glimpse at the series’ key players through a set of initial images. These photos showcase Jason Schwartzman in character as Burton, William Fichtner as Jasper, Nicholas Denton portraying Guy Anatole, Elizabeth McGovern as Helen, Maisie Richardson-Sellers embodying Olive, and Celine Buckens as Doris. The new series promises to further flesh out the interconnected “Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe” that AMC has been carefully constructing, adding another layer to the supernatural tapestry woven by the network.

The Talamasca, formally known as the Order of the Talamasca, is a clandestine society deeply embedded in Anne Rice’s lore, acting as scholars and observers of the paranormal, supernatural, and immortal. Often described as “psychic detectives,” their mission involves investigating, documenting, and sometimes discreetly intervening in the affairs of vampires, witches, spirits, and other extraordinary beings. Their vast archives are said to contain centuries of accumulated knowledge on these subjects, making them a formidable and often mysterious presence in the lives of Rice’s iconic characters.

The cast members for Anne Rice’s Talamasca are expected to portray agents or individuals deeply involved with this ancient order. While specific plot details are still being kept under wraps by AMC, we know the series will revolve around McGovern’s Helen, an experienced Talamasca agent who takes Denton’s Guy as her protégé. The images also underscore that Schwartzman’s Burton is a vampire, while Fichtner’s Jasper looks like a villain in the images, as fans expect him to be.

Talamasca Is the Third Anne Rice Series on AMC’s Immortal Universe

Anne Rice’s Talamasca marks the third series to join AMC’s ambitious “Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe,” following the critical and fan success of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Both preceding shows have already laid the groundwork for the Talamasca’s prominent role, establishing the organization as a significant connective tissue within this shared supernatural world. In Interview with the Vampire, the character of Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) in the present-day timeline reveals his long-standing association and complex history with the Talamasca, hinting at their extensive resources and reach. In addition, the organization is portrayed as having a deep, almost obsessive interest in Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Similarly, Mayfair Witches introduced Talamasca agent Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa), who becomes deeply involved in the life of Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) as she discovers her powers and the dark legacy of her witch family.

The development of a dedicated Talamasca series signifies AMC’s commitment to fully exploring the breadth of Rice’s literary creations and building a truly interconnected universe. This new show has the potential to act as a central hub, weaving together plot threads and characters from both Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, while also introducing its own unique narratives and mysteries. By focusing on the organization itself, the series can delve into the Talamasca’s origins, its internal politics, its methodologies, and the moral complexities faced by its members as they observe and occasionally interact with forces beyond human comprehension. Given that Season 3 of Interview with the Vampire is aiming for a 2026 release and the network is also working on a third season for Mayfair Witches, Talamasca‘s October release could also hint at future storylines of these series.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca is scheduled to premiere on AMC and AMC+ this October.

