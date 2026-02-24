American Dad Drops First Look Trailer for New Fox Episodes Coming in 2026 (Watch)

American Dad! has officially made its return to Fox after 12 years away, and the animated series is celebrating with a special trailer showing off the first look at what’s coming in the rest of its new season. American Dad! has entered a new era as 21 years after its original premiere, and 12 years after it ended its first broadcast run with Fox, the animated series has come back to Fox with a whole new season of episodes. And with this new era comes a ton of opportunity for lots of new fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

American Dad! has made its return to Fox with the premiere of Season 20, and it even kicked off the new era with a brand new opening theme sequence to help celebrate. But shortly after the debut episode’s premiere, Fox dropped the first look at the rest of the new episodes coming through the rest of its 2026 broadcast schedule with a special trailer showing it all off. You can check it out below as we wait for the next episode.

American Dad Returns to Fox in February 2026

Play video

As part of the 2026 midseason schedule, American Dad! has now returned to Fox for Season 20 of its run. Although its run with the TBS Network was ultimately longer than American Dad’s initial run with Fox, this really is a homecoming for the animated series. It’s now airing together with Seth MacFarlane’s sister series, Family Guy, on the Animation Domination block once more, and seems to already be a perfect fit following the first episode kicking off this new era. Especially as the tone of the series doesn’t seem to have changed much either.

American Dad! Season 20 has yet to reveal how many episodes it will be running for, but the good news is that the animated series has already been confirmed for several more seasons with Fox. Ahead of its 2026 return, the series was renewed for four more seasons alongside long running adult animated hits like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy. Now that the first season of this new batch has begun, fans can rest easy knowing it’s going to be sticking around for a while.

Is American Dad Changing With Its Return to Fox?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

One of the biggest concerns American Dad! fans had with its shift from TBS to Fox, however, was whether or not the series was going to change in tone. This was something series executive producer Matt Weitzman noted at the American Dad! panel during San Diego Comic-Con last year, “The only thing that we’re gonna have to get used to is no longer being able to say ‘shit’ and ‘God damn it.” With that being said, Weitzman was unafraid of the change, “But you know what? We don’t have to find creative ways to be entertained.”

American Dad! Season 20 premieres with an episode that sees the Smith Family trying to keep everyone out of their pool when a rat dies in it, and Francine has to poop in the pool in order to make sure everyone avoids it. So for those worried that the show was going to change from the wacky way it was on TBS, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be an issue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!