American Horror Story: 1984 Is Coming to Netflix

The 10th season of American Horror Story may not arrive for some time, due to the delay in production caused by COVID-19, but fans of the long-running anthology series have something exciting to look forward to. The ninth installment of the series, American Horror Story: 1984, is finally making its way to Netflix later this month. Netflix announced that AHS: 1984 will be arriving on the service on November 13th. Coincidentally, the full season will be added to Amazon Prime Video on the same day.

While American Horror Story has become somewhat of a streaming staple on Netflix, folks may be surprised to learn that the new season is being added to the service. With Disney's purchase of Fox, the company took control of both FX and Hulu, and partnered the two together to deliver one of the best cable TV lineups exclusively to Hulu customers. There has been an exodus of FX shows from Netflix over the last year or so, and it seemed like American Horror Story would follow suit.

Netflix had previously listed American Horror Story: Apocalypse for a September exit. However, September came and went, and Apocalypse remained on Netflix. Now, with the addition of 1984, it appears that some new deal may have been reached for the streaming rights to the series. Once November 13th arrives, 1984 will be available on Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video.

In addition to another season of AHS, creator Ryan Murphy and FX are teaming up for a spinoff series called American Horror Stories, which will tell frightening tales in single episodes.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”

