American Horror Story’s Billie Lourd Is Following in Her Grandmother’s Footsteps with Will & Grace Appearance

The latest season of American Horror Story premiered this week, and while it’s missing some staples like Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, the show did see the return some AHS favorites, including Billie Lourd. Lourd played Winter during Cult, Mallory during Apocalypse, and is now Montana in 1984. In addition to being an AHS fan favorite, Lourd is also the daughter of Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, which means she’s also the granddaughter of iconic actor, Debbie Reynolds. Reynolds appeared in many things throughout her lifetime, and one of her recurring roles was as Grace’s mother on Will & Grace. Well, Lourd just announced on Instagram that she’ll be following in her grandmother’s footsteps by appearing on the sitcom’s upcoming season.

“I have watched and loved Will & Grace since I was (probably too) young. So getting to watch my grandma play Grace’s mom was one o’ the coolest things to happen to my young willandgraceobsessed self. Next week I get to play my real life grandma’s on screen granddaughter on one of my favorite shows and there are not enough happy adjectives in the world to convey the excitement I feel,” Lourd wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including some celebs:

“Wowwwww YES ❤️,” Olivia Wilde wrote.

“Just couldn’t love this more,” Leslie Grossman added.

According to Deadline, Lourd’s episode is taping on September 25th and will see her playing Grace’s niece, Fiona, who wants to reconnect with her “cool aunt.”

“The episode is especially meaningful because of Billie’s relationship to the show,” Will & Grace co-creator/executive producer Max Mutchnick said. “We’re thrilled to have Billie. And best of all — she’s really good.”

The third and final season of Will & Grace is expected to premiere in 2020. In the meantime, you can catch Lourd on American Horror Story, which airs Wednesday nights on FX at 10 pm EST.