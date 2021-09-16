An Unsual Kids Show Is In The Netflix Top 10 Today

Netflix’s top ten is usually populated by recent releases, or big, fan-favorite movies and TV shows making their Netflix debut. Today, a recent Netflix original cracked the top ten for the first time, two weeks after its first season dropped in the kids & family section of the streaming service. The series? Sharkdog, starring The Walking Dead‘s Josh McDermitt, alongside Liam Mitchell, Dee Bradley Baker, Grey Griffin, Kari Wahlgren, and Aly Mawji. The show centers on Max, a ten-year-old boy and his best friend, a half-shark, half-dog creature that has fun and gets into trouble with Max.

Originally pitched to Nickelodeon as part of the Nickelodeon’s Global Animated Shorts Program, Sharkdog won that program, leading to the production of 20, 90-second episodes. In April 2020, Netflix picked up the show for 20 episodes, but at 7 minutes long instead. Those were dropped on the streamer earlier this month, with 20-minute episodes that feature two to three of the 7-minute episodes each.

Today, the series is rounding out a U.S. top 10 that also includes Lucifer, Clickbait, Kate, The Circle, Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, Cocomelon, Manifest, Prey, and An Unfinished Life. Of those top ten, only two (Sharkdog and Cocolemon) are kids’ shows, but seven (Sharkdog along with Prey, Turning Point, The Circle, Kate, Clickbait, and the newest season of Lucifer) are Netflix originals.



Sharkdog was relesed on Netflix globally on September 3rd, 2021, and will return next month with a Halloween special. Due on October 15th, the upcoming special is called Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween. A recent interview with Liam Mitchell, who voices Max, said that they are preparing for production on a second season.

Here’s the official synopsis on the show’s Netflix page: Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure.