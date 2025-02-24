Andor Season 2 Trailer Gives Star Wars An Upbeat Rebel Anthem (Here’s What It Means)

The trailer for the second season of Andor is giving Star Wars fans a feeling of optimism. The critically acclaimed prequel series takes place before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has already garnered a passionate fanbase. Even with Star Wars: Andor only running for two seasons, there’s still plenty of meat on the storyline for fans to get an adequate conclusion. What fans probably weren’t expecting was to hear an upbeat Rebel anthem that is different from any Star Wars music you’ve heard before. There’s a reason for that, and it’s due to the song’s artist and title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The music you hear in the Star Wars: Andor Season 2 trailer is by Steve Earle, and the song is titled “The Revolution Starts Now.” It’s fitting that Lucasfilm went with “The Revolution Stars Now” for Andor since the second season deals with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and the emergence of the Rebel Alliance. Andor Season 2 is literally the beginning of the Rebels’ revolution against the evil Empire that carries over into Rogue One and Star Wars’ first trilogy of films.

Steve Earle earned a Grammy Award for 2004’s “The Revolution Stars Now,” his 11th studio album. The album won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album at the 47th Grammy Awards in 2005. As for Andor, you can get a glimpse at the second season’s synopsis below:

“Andor, the acclaimed thriller, returns for its long-awaited conclusion. The twelve episodes of Season Two will carry the story of Cassian Andor and the emerging rebel alliance over the climactic four years that lead to the discovery of The Death Star and the events of Rogue One. Season One followed Cassian’s reluctant journey from cynical nobody to revolutionary volunteer. Andor Season Two will see him transform from soldier to leader to hero on the way to his epic destiny. From the very first scene, Cassian’s story has activated an ever-widening ensemble of allies and enemies. Season Two will see these relationships intensify as the horizon of galactic war draws near. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting agendas will become profound. Who will live to see their dream realized? Who will realize what the dream cost?”

Showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed Andor will head to an iconic location in Star Wars fandom — Yavin IV. “I mean, we have to end up in Yavin, right?” Gilroy told Empire. “So, we’ll tell the story of Yavin. No one has quite dealt with Yavin the way we will be doing it.”

Andor Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, April 22nd on Disney+ with three episodes. Three more episodes will drop each week after that.