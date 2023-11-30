Criminal Record Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ just showed off a trailer for Criminal Record starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. Fans can see Criminal Record in full when it begins streaming on the platform January 10, 2024. Every Wednesday following will feature a new episode until the conclusion on February 23. Apple TV+ has given viewers glimpses of the series before and who the Doctor Who actor will be playing this time. Capaldi plays Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and opposite him will be Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. Two detectives are in a constant struggle over a high-profile murder case. With so much on the line, how will these two polar opposites work toward solving this mystery. Or, will they even end up working together at all? The entire setup makes for some high drama.

Here's how Apple TV+ describes the series: "In the heart of London, an anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives—a young woman in the early stages of her career and a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy—into a fight to correct an old miscarriage of justice."

Apple TV+ Brings Out The Latest Season Of Slow Horses

(Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Elsewhere on the streamer, Gary Oldman is back leading his rag-tag team of British intelligence agents in Slow Horses. Jackson Lamb is the nominal commander for a group of MI5 castoffs, and things have escalated to the point where the entirety of Slough House is in danger. In fact, things have gotten so bad that MI5 itself could be in jeopardy if this team doesn't step in and help.

Slow Horses has a fresh synopsis. "This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world's smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces."

"In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

Holiday Season Viewing on Apple TV+

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ is getting into the holiday spirit with some new fun with Frog and Toad. With the Peanuts such a big part of how the streamer does family content, expect some new Snoopy for December as well!

Here's what's going on with Frog and Toad: "In "Christmas Eve", Frog and Toad are looking forward to spending the winter holiday together, but a last-minute errand into town sidetracks Frog, causing Toad to wonder if his best friend will make it home in time. An Apple TV+ original series based on the beloved book series by Arnold Lobel, Frog and Toad are not at all alike. Frog likes new adventures. Toad likes the comforts of home. Yet despite their differences, Frog and Toad are always there for each other -- as best friends should be."

Over in Peanuts world: "In 'Happiness is Holiday Traditions,' Snoopy searches for the perfect tree topper; Woodstock gets trapped in a window display; and Snoopy and Woodstock visit Spike for Christmas. An Apple TV+ original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, The Snoopy Show\ gives the world's most iconic dog his close-up and dives into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who's joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, and Mark Evestaff serve as executive producers. Alex Galatis serves as executive story editor."

Will you be watching the new Apple TV+ series? Let us know in the comments!