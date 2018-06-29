Apple’s TV Takeover: A Guide to All Its Upcoming Shows

Apple is preparing to give TV fans a brand new, high-quality, source of streaming entertainment.

Although the company has yet to announce how or when it plans to release its ever-growing slate of television series, Apple is quickly stacking up on some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names for its upcoming shows.

Scroll through to see the projects currently in the works at the tech company, as first released by The Hollywood Reporter, along with the big names associated with them.

Amazing Stories

A reimagining of Steven Spielberg’s original series that transports viewers to worlds of wonder through the lens of the most imaginative filmmakers of today.

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time) will work as showrunners, taking over Bryan Fuller and Hart Hanson. The series hails from Universal TV and Amblin TV, with Spielberg attached as an executive producer.

Are You Sleeping

The 10-episode drama offers a glimpse into America’s fascination with True Crime dramas. It will examine the consequences when the pursuit of justice is put on a public stage.

Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul are attached to star. Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) wrote the script and serves as showrunner. Reese Witherspoon executive produces the drama from Hello Sunshine and Chernin/Endeavor Content. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping also executive produce.

Calls

The 10-episode drama is Apple’s first international series. The show is an English take on the French shortform series created by Timothee Hochet. The series, co-produced by CanalPlus, allows audiences to experience short stories through real-life audio sources and minimal visuals.

Central Park

The company’s first animated series, the show from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard follows the story of how a family of caretakers — who live and work in Central Park — end up saving the park and the world.

The series, which has been picked up for two seasons and 26 episodes so far, features a voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn. 20th Century Fox TV produces.

Dickinson

Oscar and Golden Globe nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld is set to star as Emily Dickinson in the scripted comedy that will explore the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of the writer.

The coming-of-age story is set in the 1800s and features a modern sensibility and tone. Alena Smith (The Affair) wrote the script. The series hails from Paul Lee’s CAA-backed wiip banner, Anonymous Content and Sugar 23.

Little America

The eight-episode half-hour anthology is being written by Oscar-nominated The Big Sick writers Kumal Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon as well as Lee Eisenberg (SMILF), who serves as showrunner.

Master of None‘s Alan Yang exec produces the Universal TV series based on the true stories included in the Epic Magazine feature of the same name. The Apple series will dive deep into the stories to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising tales of immigrants in America at a time when they are more relevant than ever.

Little Voice

Grammy and Tony nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles is teaming up with iconic producer J.J. Abrams for a 10-episode half-hour dramedy — which takes its title from Bareilles’ first album. The show will explore the universal journey of fining your authentic voice in your early 20s.

Bareilles is set to provide original music for the project, but it has not been revealed if she will have an onscreen role. Jessie Nelson (Stepmom) will direct and write the first three episodes of the series after collaborating with Bareilles on the Tony-nominated Waitress. The series hails from Warner Bros. TV.

See

A world-building drama set in the future, comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. Chernin/Endeavor Content produces the series.

Untitled Morning Show Drama

Perhaps one of the most exciting shows coming from the company, the two-season, 20 episode series will offer an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

The drama series will star Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV serves as background for the series, which is based on an original concept by Michael Ellenberg. The series hails from Ellenberg’s Media Res banner, with Aniston and Witherspoon both exec producing. Kerry Ehrin (Bates Motel) replaced Jay Carson as showrunner on the drama, which will be Aniston’s first series regular role since Friends.

Untitled Damien Chazelle Drama

The La La Land Oscar winner is readying a top-secret series that Apple has only described as “innovative.”

Chazelle will write and direct every episode of the series, whose episode count and premise are being kept under wraps. La La Land‘s Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger both exec produce the drama from Media Rights Capital.

Untitled Hilde Lysiak Drama

The 10-episode mystery drama is inspired by the real-life story of 11-year-old Lysiak and follows a girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town — including her father — tried to bury.

Dana Fox (How to Be Single) and Dara Resnik (Daredevil) created and exec produce the series from Anonymous Content and Paramount Television. Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu will direct and exec produce.

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan drama

Not much is known about the upcoming psychological thriller, which landed at Apple with a 10-episode, straight-to-series order.

The half-hour project was created by BAFTA-nominated Tony Basgallop (24: Live Another Day), who exec produces alongside Shyamalan, who will direct the pilot. The series hails from Escape Artists and Blinding Edge Pictures.

Untitled Ron Moore Drama

From Outlander and Battlestar Galactica showrunner Ron Moore, the space drama is set in an alternative timeline where the space race never ended. Moore created the series and will write the script for the Sony TV drama.

Untitled comedy based on You Think It, I’ll Say It

Picked up straight to series as Apple’s first scripted comedy, the 10-episode series is now on hold following star Kristen Wiig’s departure.

Sources note that the SNL alum — for whom the Apple comedy would have been her return to series television — had a scheduling conflict with the Wonder Woman sequel. Recasting remains a possibility for the comedy created by Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock). The series is inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s upcoming short-story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It and is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner.